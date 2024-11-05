Serena Williams shares adorable tennis moment with baby Adira in viral video

Serena Williams, the legendary 23-time Grand Slam champion, is not just focused on her illustrious tennis career but is also nurturing the next generation of tennis stars — her daughters, Olympia and Adira. Recently, the tennis icon shared a heartwarming moment with her youngest daughter, Adira, during a playful lesson on the court. Although the 14-month-old wasn’t quite ready to cooperate on camera, the interaction showcased the loving bond between mother and daughter.

A playful tennis lesson

In an adorable Instagram post captioned “When’s too early?”, Williams attempted to teach Adira how to put a tennis ball in a basket. However, the little one had her own ideas, opting to throw the ball instead. Williams humorously lamented, “She was just doing it, man. We turned on the camera, she don’t want to do it.” This candid moment resonated with many fans, who were quick to comment on how fast Adira is growing and how much she resembles her older sister, Olympia.

Fans react to Adira’s growth

In the comments section, fans expressed their amazement at how quickly Adira has grown since her birth just over a year ago. One fan noted, “So adorable and Serena you had the same baby twice lol,” highlighting the striking resemblance between the two sisters. Another fan optimistically commented, “The next 2 sisters. The Ohanian sisters,” suggesting that the girls might continue the Williams legacy in tennis.

Family life and new priorities

Williams shares her daughters, Adira and 7-year-old Olympia, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The family has been delighting fans with glimpses into their life, including a recent post of the trio getting ready to see Taylor Swift, which sent the internet into a frenzy of cuteness. Williams has embraced her new role as a mother, acknowledging that her priorities have shifted significantly.

Serena Williams’ new normal

In a TikTok video, Williams elaborated on her new lifestyle, stating, “My life is very different now. Instead of chasing balls, I’m chasing #Adira and helping #Olympia with tennis lessons and cooking. (And, all this is in-between Venture Capital calls).” This candid reflection illustrates how motherhood has transformed her daily routine, balancing family life with her professional ventures.

Hints of a comeback?

While Williams occasionally teases fans with hints about a potential return to professional tennis, her current focus seems to be on enjoying quality time with her daughters. The joy she experiences while spending time with Adira on the court suggests that this phase of her life is filled with fun and fulfillment, perhaps even more than the competitive arena could offer.

Williams continues to inspire not only through her athletic achievements but also through her dedication to her family. As she navigates the joys and challenges of motherhood, her daughters, especially Adira, are sure to carry on the legacy of excellence that Williams has established in the world of tennis. With each playful moment on the court, the future of tennis looks bright, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the Williams-Ohanian family.