Tito Jackson laid to rest as Jackson family pays last respects

Michael Jackson’s children, Paris and Bigi Jackson, paid their respects as their uncle Tito Jackson was laid to rest on Nov. 4.

The singer and the film expert were among several Jackson family members who attended Tito’s funeral at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale, California.

Paris and Bigi’s aunt La Toya Jackson, uncle Marlon Jackson, and cousins Jaafar and Jermajesty, also paid their respects to Tito, who passed away at age 70 on Sept. 15.

Tito, one of the older brothers of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson — who died in 2009 at age 50 — suffered a fatal heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma in September. Tito and Michael were older brothers to Janet Jackson.

Following Tito‘s death, Paris shared a picture of him and her late dad Michael on Instagram.

“Rest in transition Uncle Tito,” she wrote.

Tito was last on stage in Germany

The Jacksons — an iconic group featuring Tito and brothers Marlon and Jackie plus Tito’s son Taryll — had played several shows this year. Tito was last on stage with them Sept. 10 in Munich, Germany.

Tito shot to fame alongside his siblings in the Jackson 5 — who would later become the Jacksons — in the late 1960s and 1970s under the legendary Motown label. Their best-known hits included “ABC,” “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be There.”

Tito was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Jackson 5, and the Jacksons received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980.

The singer and guitarist also embarked on a solo career in 2003 as a blues musician.