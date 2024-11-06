Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 live stream raises money to build school in Nigeria

On Nov. 1, 2024, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat kicked off an ambitious project known as Mafiathon 2, a 30-day nonstop lives stream aimed at raising funds to build a school in Mokoko, Nigeria. This initiative not only showcases Cenat’s commitment to philanthropy but also highlights the potential of social media platforms as tools for positive change.

The vision behind Mafiathon 2

Cenat’s live stream is more than just entertainment; it serves a greater purpose. Throughout the month-long event, he plans to donate 20% of all revenue generated from his streams directly to the construction of the school. In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Cenat expressed his love for Nigeria and his desire to give back to the community. “I visited Nigeria not too long ago, and I absolutely loved it … for the next 30 days while I’m streaming, 20% of all revenue will be going straight to the school that I am still currently building for the kids of Mokoko,” he stated.

Engaging the community

To make the project more engaging, Cenat has shared layout designs for the school, emphasizing the importance of community support. He stated, “The support over the next month will make a big difference! Thank you.” This approach not only invites his audience to participate but also fosters a sense of ownership and involvement in the project.

Star power: Lil Uzi Vert joins the cause

On the first day of Mafiathon 2, rapper Lil Uzi Vert made a surprise appearance, donating an impressive $10,000 to support Cenat’s mission. During the live stream, Uzi expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We gotta build the school.” This moment not only highlighted the power of celebrity influence in philanthropy but also showcased the collaborative spirit of the entertainment community.

Cenat’s financial success

As one of the leading streamers in the industry, Cenat’s financial success is noteworthy. According to Forbes, he ranks 24th among top online creators, with earnings reaching an impressive $8.5 million this year. His ability to leverage his platform for charitable causes sets a precedent for other influencers and streamers, demonstrating that financial success can be paired with social responsibility.

Building a sustainable future

Cenat’s commitment to building a sustainable and well-resourced educational environment is commendable. He has expressed his intention to fund the project out-of-pocket, ensuring that it meets the needs of the community. This dedication to quality education is crucial, especially in regions where access to resources can be limited.

A call to action

Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that one individual can have on a community. By using his platform to raise funds for education in Nigeria, Cenat is not only changing lives but also inspiring others to take action. As the live stream continues, viewers are encouraged to support the initiative, knowing that their contributions will directly benefit the children of Mokoko.

For those interested in following Cenat’s journey and contributing to this noble cause, tuning into his live stream on Twitch is a great way to engage and support a meaningful project that aims to build a brighter future for the next generation.