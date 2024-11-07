How pistachios can protect your vision

Research from Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy reveals consuming two ounces of unsalted, shelled, dry-roasted pistachios daily can significantly improve eye health and macular pigment density.

The findings offer new hope for the estimated 20 million American adults affected by macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss in people over 60. The condition damages the macula, a retinal area crucial for central vision, color perception and detail recognition.

“Lutein helps filter and absorb blue light wavelengths, reducing glare and enhancing clarity and contrast in vision,” said Dr. Benjamin B. Bert, board-certified ophthalmologist.

The study showed participants’ lutein levels doubled after 12 weeks of daily pistachio consumption. This plant pigment proves particularly bioavailable in nuts, protecting the macula from harmful blue light damage.

Pistachios deliver lutein effectively through their mono- and polyunsaturated fats, which enhance absorption. While dark leafy greens and avocados also contain lutein, pairing them with nuts or fatty fish maximizes benefits.

These nuts provide additional health advantages through their high antioxidant content, which may benefit skin, brain and heart health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

The recommended daily serving equals approximately 50-60 pistachios. Consumers can meet this target by:

– Snacking on pistachios between meals

– Adding them to salads

– Incorporating them into smoothies

– Using them as recipe ingredients

– Keeping portions at work and home

Regular eye exams remain essential despite dietary improvements. Bert emphasizes annual checkups, particularly for high-risk individuals. Warning signs include:

– Unusual shapes in vision

– Wiggling lines

– Sudden vision changes

– Difficulty with central vision

– Problems distinguishing colors

Risk factors for macular degeneration include:

– Age over 60

– Smoking

– Obesity

– Hypertension

– Family history

– Poor diet

The research suggests incorporating pistachios into daily routines offers a simple, effective strategy for supporting long-term eye health through natural nutrition.

For optimal results, experts recommend consistent consumption of unsalted, dry-roasted pistachios combined with regular medical monitoring and a healthy lifestyle.