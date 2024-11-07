Vybz Kartel proposes to longtime girlfriend

Jamaican dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel is making headlines once again, not for his music but for a significant personal milestone. After spending 13 years behind bars, the artist recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Sidem Öztürk. This heartfelt moment comes just three months after fans celebrated his release from prison, marking a new beginning in his life.

Details of the engagement

On Nov. 5, Kartel took to Instagram to share the joyous news of his engagement. In a captivating video, he showcased the engagement ring before leading viewers into a hotel room where Öztürk was seated comfortably. Dressed casually in sneakers, jeans and a white tee, Öztürk appeared delighted as Kartel dropped to one knee, placing the ring on her finger. The audio of the video featured one of Kartel’s popular tracks, “Interracial,” adding a personal touch to the moment.

The couple shared affectionate kisses and hugs, with Sidem proudly displaying her engagement ring to the camera. In his heartfelt caption, Kartel revealed that this was his second proposal to Öztürk, the first occurring while he was still incarcerated. He expressed deep gratitude for her unwavering support during his challenging times.

How they met

The Jamaican Observer reports that Kartel and Öztürk first crossed paths in 2015 while he was serving his sentence. Their relationship blossomed during his time in prison, showcasing the strength of their bond despite the circumstances. This engagement marks a significant milestone in their journey together, symbolizing hope and resilience.

Vybz Kartel’s release from prison

To provide context, Kartel was released from prison in July after the Jamaican Court of Appeals declined to retry murder charges against him. This decision followed the Privy Council in the UK overturning his conviction earlier in March. Kartel had been incarcerated since 2011, enduring one of the longest trials in Jamaican history, which revolved around the death of his former business associate, Clive “Lizard” Williams. Although the prosecution accused him of orchestrating the murder, no body was ever recovered, and the case relied heavily on circumstantial evidence.

His release has been met with mixed reactions, but for Kartel, it signifies a fresh start. He is now focused on his personal life and future endeavors in music, aiming to reconnect with his fans and community.

Looking ahead

As Kartel embarks on this new chapter with Öztürk, fans and followers are eager to see how this engagement will unfold. The couple’s story is a testament to love’s endurance, even in the face of adversity. With Kartel’s return to the music scene and his commitment to Sidem, the future looks bright for the dancehall star.

Kartel’s engagement is not just a personal milestone; it represents hope and resilience for many who have faced challenges in their lives. As he steps into this new phase, fans are excited to support him in both his personal and professional journeys.