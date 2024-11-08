OTE unveils latest team, Fear Of God Athletics, and their gear

Fear of God Athletics might be Overtime Elite’s newest team, but there is no debate that they are the freshest.

Fear of God Athletics will be the eighth team to join OTE’s league. Most of the roster comes from Calvary Christian Academy, a school based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cilk McSweeney is the head coach of the new team, and he comes with a winning pedigree. McSweeney has won three Florida state titles in his 12 years of coaching experience.

They are led by an early-season candidate for OTE MVP, Shon Abaev. He is a 6-foot-7 forward who loves to dominate on the perimeter but is a major pain inside because of his lanky build. Abaev is NBA-ready and should be one of the next OTE alumni to make it to the league. He is a four-star recruit with offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Oregon, Cincinnati, and Tennessee, just to name a few. He isn’t the only star on the team.

Collin Paul, a forward ranked in the top 60 in the class of 2026, was also added to Fear of God Athletics. Cayden Daughtry is one of the most promising young guards and joins the Fear of God Athletics team. He is a top 20 player in the class of 2027. Matt Barnes, a former NBA player, pointed him out as one of the players he hated coaching against, which speaks volumes about his ability.

On Nov. 7, OTE invited a select group to meet their newest team and to debut the team's jerseys. Along with debuting the new threads, OTE hosted a panel with head coach McSweeney, Abaev, and Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo. The panel was moderated by Barnes. They spoke about being chosen as OTE's latest team and what it means to be sponsored by a brand as trendy and popular as Fear of God.

Lorenzo states: “Fear of God has always drawn inspiration from, and been guided by the spirit of sport, both off and on the court. We are excited to be in a position to tangibly reach the next generation through this partnership with OTE. Our goal has always been to inspire the next generation. At a baseline through honest intentional product, we believe we can provide the team with the messages of purpose, confidence, and teamwork, which are foundations for the game of life and basketball.”

Fear of God Athletics will make their OTE debut tonight, Nov. 8.