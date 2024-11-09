Grammy Awards honor music legend Quincy Jones with tribute

The Greatest Night in Pop‘s Grammy nomination feels like “a sweet tribute” to the late Quincy Jones.

Jones, 91, who died earlier this week, was the producer for the 1985 star-studded recording of “We Are The World” and Grammys chief Harvey Mason Jr. is thrilled that the documentary which highlights Jones’ work on the song, has been nominated for Best Music Film. The iconic song featured 45 of the biggest artists of that time and raised over $63 million for humanitarian aid.

The recording session lasted for over 12 hours, bringing together artists who had never collaborated before. This historic gathering included Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, and dozens of other legendary performers.

Mason: ‘Incredible film … watched it multiple times’

“It feels really important,” Mason told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s an incredible film. I’ve watched it multiple times, and it takes me back to a great place, and seeing legends and icons in the studio working together is something that I’ll never get tired of seeing. But I do believe it’s a fitting tribute to one of the most influential and impactful figures music has ever known, and absolutely somebody who impacted me more than almost anybody other than my own parents, who were musicians.”

“If it weren’t for Quincy, I definitely wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” he added. “If it weren’t for the work — like the work he did on ‘We Are the World’ and other great iconic records and recordings — I wouldn’t have made any music. I wouldn’t have had the audacity to think maybe I could produce films or make film music or soundtracks or scores, and I definitely wouldn’t have thought I could be an executive. So I’m really happy and proud that it [received] a nomination.”

Throughout his career, Jones produced over 50 major motion picture soundtracks and earned 80 Grammy nominations, winning 28 of them. His groundbreaking work on Jackson’s Thriller album revolutionized the music industry and set new standards for album production.

“I’d be fine with the taking up half the show!” Mason told Variety, speaking about plans to celebrate Jones at the Grammys next year. “That’s how much I love Quincy and how much our community appreciates him and what he’s contributed. We’ll definitely do something, although probably won’t be as much as I wish we could do. But I’ll be pleased and proud to honor him in the show.”

Jones’s impact on the music industry spans over seven decades, during which he worked with legendary artists like Jackson, Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles. He is one of only 21 people to achieve EGOT status, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

His collaboration with Sinatra in the 1960s produced some of the most iconic recordings in jazz history. As the first African American to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, he set a precedent for future generations of music producers.

His production of Jackson’s Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time, showcasing his extraordinary ability to create timeless music. In 1980, he founded Qwest Records, which became a platform for discovering and nurturing numerous talented artists.

The Grammy Legend Award in 1991 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 were just two of the many accolades that recognized his immense contributions to the music industry. His influence extended far beyond music into film, television, and humanitarian causes, making him one of the most versatile entertainers of his time.

Storytelling beyond music

His work with major orchestras worldwide, including the London Philharmonic, demonstrated his mastery across musical genres. The success of his autobiography “Q: The Autobiography of Quincy Jones” revealed his gift for storytelling beyond music.

The establishment of the Quincy Jones School of Music at Harvard University stands as a testament to his educational legacy. The Quincy Jones Listen Up Foundation continues his legacy by helping youth in underserved communities access music education and opportunities.