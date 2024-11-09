Nintendo confirms exciting 2025 release date for Switch 2 console

Nintendo is still planning to announce the Switch 2 by the end of March 2025. This strategic timing aligns with the company’s historical pattern of major console releases during spring seasons.

The long-awaited console has been rumored to release at some point next year, and now the company's President Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed Nintendo will not be making any major announcements about their future products until next year.

"Making an announcement this year has gotten quite difficult … You would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season." he told Reuters.

While the announcement of the Switch 2 is still a way off, Furukawa previously said the rumored console would not be released until the next fiscal year, which begins April 1, 2025.

The upcoming console is reportedly going to be a major upgrade from its predecessors, with Switch accessory company Mobapad previously claiming the device will support backwards compatibility and a resolution up to 4K, allowing gamers to play their older games in high definition.

The Switch is also said to include an eight-inch 1080p display — giving customers a nice bump from the Switch OLED, which came with a 720p screen — though that display is supposedly going to be taking a step back in other areas, as it was reported the upcoming console would ship with an LCD screen.

In terms of performance, YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead and content creator The Phawx claimed the Switch 2 would bridge the power gap with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X thanks to a new NVIDIA Tegra T239 chipset.

Additional gaming industry reports suggest that major developers are already receiving development kits for the new console, with several studios working on launch titles. The original Nintendo Switch has sold over 132 million units worldwide, making it one of the most successful gaming consoles in history.