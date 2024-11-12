Flavor Flav delivers epic surprise charity performance

Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav and “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis delivered an unexpected performance of “Bring The Noise” at a charity karaoke event this weekend, helping raise more than $820,000 for THUNDERGONG, an organization Sudeikis co-founded.

The duo energized the crowd at the private event, which was offered as a prize in a charity auction. Sudeikis handled Chuck D’s verses while Flavor Flav brought his signature style to the performance.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: TURN IT UP,,, cuz we BROUGHT THE NOISE,!!! WOOWWW,,, Jason Sudeikis got down like that and was absolutely incredible,!! #ThunderGong can Bring the Noise,” Flav posted on Instagram following the event.

The evening featured additional performances, including Flavor Flav covering the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” and Sudeikis performing Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” with his daughter Daisey.

The collaboration follows a growing friendship between the two entertainers, who were spotted together at the Nov. 10 Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos. Flav shared social media footage of the pair celebrating the Chiefs’ last-second victory.

Flav’s connection to Kansas City extends beyond football. The rapper has expressed admiration for pop star Taylor Swift, who dates Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Last year, Flav made headlines interacting with Swift fans at a Detroit concert, exchanging friendship bracelets with attendees.

The Public Enemy founder previously demonstrated his Swift fandom by performing “Bad Blood” on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. He later engaged with fans on social media, requesting custom bracelets for Swift’s next tour stop.

The THUNDERGONG charity event showcased the unexpected pairing of the hip-hop pioneer and the comedy star, highlighting their ability to bridge entertainment genres while supporting a worthy cause.