Alicia Keys earns Global Impact award at the Grammys

Alicia Keys celebrated women and the “magic they bring to the room” as she accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact award at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (02.02.25). Her speech marked a powerful moment in the ceremony, watched by over 17 million viewers worldwide.

The ‘Empire State of Mind’ hitmaker was honored with the special accolade for her work as a singer, musician, producer, her Keep a Child Alive charity and her efforts to promote opportunities for women in music, and she gave a shout-out to the importance of diversity in the acceptance speech. The charity has raised over $250 million for HIV/AIDS programs globally.

Queen Latifah presented the award and hailed Alicia as a “constant inspiration, through her voice, her talent, but most importantly through her heart.” Their collaboration spans two decades of groundbreaking performances and advocacy work.

The 44-year-old winner said: “This is for all the ladies that know the magic that they bring to the room. DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift. And the more voices the more powerful the sound. When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix and as you’ve seen tonight, music is the universal language that connects us all. Let’s keep showing up with compassion, empathy…the dream of the world as it ought to be, as the great Toni Morrison said.” Her words resonated deeply with the audience, representing artists from over 50 countries.

Alicia was particularly pleased to be recognized as a producer. This recognition comes after producing 12 chart-topping albums in the past decade.

“I always had to fight for a certain level of respect as a songwriter and composer and especially as a producer. Female producers have always powered the industry,” she noted. Statistics show that women make up only 2.8% of music producers in the industry today.

Meanwhile, the Grammys have been raising funds for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, and host Trevor Noah noted they have already raised at least $7 million thanks to donations from viewers watching the ceremony at home. The wildfires have impacted over 15,000 acres of land in Southern California.

A QR code to donate has appeared repeatedly during the broadcast, and the comic had earlier noted it was also on the tables where the guests at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles were sitting. The venue, hosting over 20,000 attendees, witnessed unprecedented charitable engagement.

The funds will be donated to the MusiCares Fire Relief fund, with the Recording Academy’s initiative having partnered with several local organizations to help the victims. This effort represents the largest single-day fundraising event in Grammy history.

