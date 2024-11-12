Remembering Judith Jamison: A legacy of dance, wisdom & humanity

When I think of Ms. Judith Jamison, I am reminded of far more than her extraordinary contributions to the world of dance. To the public, she was an icon—an indomitable force who shaped Alvin Ailey’s dream into an international legacy, redefining Black expression on stage and breaking boundaries in ways only a visionary could. But to those of us lucky enough to know her personally, Ms. Jamison was much more. She was a mentor, a friend, and, above all, a deeply caring soul whose influence extended well beyond the stage and into the lives of everyone who crossed her path.

By the time I joined the Ailey organization in 2012, Ms. Jamison had retired from her official role as Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Still, her presence loomed large in the building, and her impact continued to be felt across the organization. I had the privilege of working in the Arts in Education & Community Programs department for many years, where Ms. Jamison’s influence was never far from the work we did. Her spirit was felt in everything that we strived to create—making dance accessible, fostering community engagement, and upholding the values of Mr. Ailey’s vision. Her connection to the Ailey family remained strong, and she often walked through the halls of the building, checking in on everyone—staff, students, dancers, security, musicians, cleaning staff, administrators—always making sure each person felt seen, appreciated, and uplifted. Her legacy was not just about the art she created but the people she nurtured.

Her guidance wasn’t limited to her professional expertise. She was a constant source of wisdom and encouragement, always imparting lessons that transcended dance. When I moved to Atlanta, Ms. Jamison was one of the first people I reached out to for advice. She encouraged me to embrace the journey fully, advising me to find balance in my personal and professional life, build community around me, and nurture my spirit. She reminded me that true success lies not just in what we accomplish but in the lives we touch and the relationships we build along the way.

Our relationship extended beyond the professional realm. Over the years, we often exchanged recipes, exploring plant-based meals and wellness practices that fed both body and spirit. Ms. Jamison was always a proponent of taking care of oneself, and it was inspiring to witness how she approached life with such mindfulness. We dined together in New York at plant-based restaurants with our values of health and sustainability. I’ll never forget the endive recipe I got from her—one I still rave about to this day. It was simple, delicious, and perfectly in line with her approach to life: nourishing, vibrant, and full of flavor.

In our text exchanges, she would regularly check in with me, offering words of encouragement and care. “I hope you’re doing well & still making a difference in Atlanta!” she’d text, always grounding me in the importance of my work and our shared commitment to uplifting the community. “I hope that you’re staying well & eating right!” she’d remind me, showing her care for my physical and emotional well-being. Sometimes, she’d recommend a TV series like the HBO documentary “Exterminate All the Brutes”, suggesting I watch it with the same discerning and thoughtful lens she applied to everything. And of course, we bonded over our shared love of Ethiopian food, often reminiscing about the joy of sharing a meal, and she would remind me with a simple, yet powerful, message: “Be healthful!”

Her thoughtful gestures continued even during the pandemic, when she shared how much she missed feeding people. Despite the distance and the changes in the world, she always made time to check on me and others, nurturing us with her words and wisdom. It was clear that even in her later years, her love for community—nourishing it both physically and spiritually—remained as vibrant as ever.

One of the most cherished moments I shared with Ms. Jamison was during her visit to Atlanta for a speaking engagement with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, as part of Ailey’s pre-engagement before Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s performances at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. While she was no stranger to the city, I wanted to reintroduce her to Atlanta under Ailey’s newest initiative at the time, *Destination Dance Ailey Atlanta*. This initiative was designed to expand the Ailey legacy in the cities where the first company toured, and I felt a deep responsibility to ensure Ms. Jamison’s visit was extraordinary.

In preparation for her arrival, I wanted to ensure she felt welcomed and valued. I left a handwritten thank-you note from the project, fresh flowers, and a selection of her favorite healthy snacks and bottled water in her room. I wanted to make her feel appreciated, not only for being all that she was but also for the warmth and kindness she always shared with me personally.

Beyond the recipes, the texts, and the thoughtful conversations, what will stay with me most is the way Ms. Jamison embodied humanity. She didn’t just speak about resilience, compassion, and community—she lived them. Her life was a testament to the idea that artistry and humanity go hand in hand. She taught me that the true work of an artist isn’t confined to what is created onstage, but how we live and relate to each other every day. She showed me that leadership is as much about how we care for ourselves and those around us as it is about our accomplishments. She led with grace, humility, and deep love for everyone in her orbit, always making space for others and offering guidance with a generosity that was boundless.

Ms. Jamison’s influence on my own journey is profound, and her lessons will continue to shape my life. She taught me that true resilience is not just about facing challenges head-on, but about cultivating a spirit of kindness, compassion, and balance along the way. Her wisdom and warmth have been an anchor in my own work, and I know I am forever changed by having had her in my life.

Her passing is an immeasurable loss—not only to the dance world but to all of us who had the privilege of knowing her. However, while she may no longer be physically with us, her legacy endures. Her influence is woven into the fabric of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, into the lives of every student, artist, and educator she mentored, and into the hearts of all who were touched by her kindness and her wisdom.

Rest in peace, Ms. Jamison. Your light, your humanity, and your artistry will continue to inspire and guide us all. Thank you for the gift of your presence and your profound wisdom. You will never be forgotten.