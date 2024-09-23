Walker International Communications Group announces opening of ‘Edges of Ailey’

Sept 25, 2024 – Feb 9, 2025 – This landmark exhibition, the first of its kind, is a celebration of the visionary artist and choreographer Alvin Ailey, whose impact on dance and American culture continues to reverberate today.

Ailey’s legacy at the Whitney

Curated by Adrienne Edwards, “Edges of Ailey” is an immersive experience that delves into the full spectrum of Ailey’s artistic journey. It showcases rarely-seen archival footage, captivating live performances by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and a breathtaking collection of visual art by renowned artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Faith Ringgold, and Jacob Lawrence.

This exhibition is not just a retrospective; it’s a testament to Ailey’s enduring legacy and his profound influence on generations of artists. Through a dynamic blend of visual art, dance, music, and archival materials, “Edges of Ailey” paints a vivid portrait of an artist who broke boundaries and redefined American dance.

A convergence of art, dance, and culture

The opening of “Edges of Ailey” is a momentous occasion, bringing together the art, dance, society, and cultural communities to celebrate Alvin Ailey’s genius. This is a unique opportunity to witness the intersection of these worlds and experience the transformative power of Ailey’s vision.

A must-see event

Whether you’re a dance enthusiast, an art lover, or simply curious about Alvin Ailey’s legacy, this exhibition is a must-see. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the full scope of Ailey’s creative genius and to understand his profound impact on American culture.

We invite all of our Group Leaders, Community and Cultural Partners, and the entire New York City, tri-state region, and beyond, to join us in celebrating this extraordinary exhibition. “Edges of Ailey” is a testament to the enduring power of art and the human spirit, and we are honored to share it with you.

