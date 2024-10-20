Artist Faith Ringgold’s legacy honored at Broadway Housing Communities gala

The evening was billed as, “An Evening of Soul,” and you immediately felt a soulful energy fill the room when the Broadway Housing Communities (BHC) annual gala kicked off with a rousing performance by the Inspirational Voices of Abyssinian Baptist Church choir. The ensemble performed a mix of gospel and secular tunes as their voices shot through the roof reaching for the heavens above.

An eclectic mix of artists, political leaders, philanthropists, and professionals from various other industries were in attendance at Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City to raise funds and to celebrate BHC. Since 1983 the organization has provided permanent housing for thousands of disadvantaged adults, children, and families; early childhood educational and developmental programs; and BHC is also the umbrella organization of the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling.

One of the Museum’s most ardent supporters was legendary artist and author Faith Ringgold, who died earlier this year on April 13. During her remarks, BHC founder Ellen Baxter reflected on Ringgold’s support which included conducting quilt-making workshops and storytelling sessions with children from BHC and regularly bringing tote bags filled with her books to share. “Faith had a special love for the children of Harlem and for all children, and she valued the deep cultural heritage of the Sugar Hill community where she was raised,” Baxter shared. “It was Faith who inspired BHC to dream big and include a museum when we began to plan an affordable housing development. Faith believed deeply in nurturing the creative intelligence of children to make art and to tell stories.”

In honor of Ringgold, BHC presented its inaugural Faith in the Arts Award to artist Bisa Butler, whose world-renowned vibrant quilt portraits document Black life. During her remarks, Butler added even more soul to the evening’s festivities as she moved the crowd by sharing how Ringgold impacted her own journey.

“When I first started making quilts and portraits I would go to galleries and take out my little portfolio. And I had a gallery right here in Harlem tell me, ‘Maybe fiber artists are making fiber work because they couldn’t do anything else.’ I was told so many things that quilted works belonged in the home and that went on for quite some time,” Butler said about facing early-career disappointment.

She went on to add that one of the things which kept her motivated was Ringgold’s children’s book Tar Beach about a young girl who dreams of flying through the sky and traveling wherever she wishes. “For me that represented the dreams that I wanted to have and by knowing that that author was a woman artist, a Black woman like me, she had two daughters like me, she was an educator just like me in public schools, and she was quilting–it made me know that all I had to do was try and I could have and be anything,” Butler said. “So I want to thank you, Faith Ringgold.”

As the Inspirational Voices of Abyssinian Baptist Church choir closed out the gala (which also featured honorees Sidley Austin LLP and Fundación Mustakis) virtually all in attendance appeared thankful to Ringgold for inspiring BHC’s Museum, artists like Butler, and this special night of soul.

The column, On the “A” w/Souleo, covers the intersection of the arts, culture, entertainment, and philanthropy in Harlem and beyond and is written by Souleo.