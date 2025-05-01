A focus on women at The Photography Show

Some people attend an art fair to collect and others are there mainly to be inspired by the array of talent of display. Actress and artist Yolonda Ross was of the latter camp at last month’s The Photography Show, presented by AIPAD. Ross, who is a cast member on Showtime’s hit TV series, “The Chi” was thrilled to take in the eclectic mix of photography as she seeks to amplify her own artistic talents.

“It’s always great to see what people are doing,” she said at the fair’s Park Avenue Armory venue. “I painted for a really long time and now I’m getting my photography out there. I don’t just act. We are not always one-dimensional. I create and I want to get them all out–these different outlets–because it’s how you grow.”

While she continues to pursue her artistic passions she is also excited for the season seven May 16 streaming premiere of The Chi. According to her, viewers are in for a wild and female-centered season. “I am totally excited,” she exclaimed. “It’s going to be a turbulent season. It really is about women taking control of things and doing things for ourselves, which a lot of women already do..and sisterhood.”

Women were also the focus of the photographs presented by artist, Sharon Walters. Created with a combination of paper-cutting, collage and drawing her photographs take on a sculptural form with female figures of strength and beauty. “I make a body of work called Seeing Ourselves. It is about portraiture,” she explained. “It’s about us being the front and center of imagery. I really want us to see ourselves in a positive light.”

The narratives of women take center stage in Nona Faustine’s photography too. In celebration of her legacy, the artist–who passed away earlier this year on March 20–had a few works on display in the Higher Pictures gallery booth. According to HyperAllergic.com, “Faustine was best known for her self-portrait series White Shoes (2012–2021), in which she posed nude or partially clothed in symbolic white heels at various former slave auction sites across New York.” The works received widespread critical acclaim and was the subject of her first museum solo show, held at the Brooklyn Museum last year. In full transparency, I also curated a couple of shows which included Faustine’s work and found her to be one of the most talented and thought-provoking artists working today. To help support Faustine’s family during this time a GoFundMe campaign has been created.

What you missed at Artexpo New York

Last month, Artexpo New York hosted its 48th year at Pier 36 in New York City. The event included over 200 exhibiting galleries, which presented a total of more than 1,000 works by artists across various mediums. With a plethora to choose from we narrowed the selections down to a few favorites.

Micky Goldstein

Carola Orieta-Sperman

Alfred Addo

DUHAMEL Yannick

The column, On the “A” w/Souleo, covers the arts, culture, entertainment, party, and philanthropy scene in Harlem and beyond and is written by Souleo.