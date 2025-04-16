Last Thursday, April 10, the Atlanta Hawks and Butter.ATL transformed State Farm Arena into a hub for innovation, collaboration and cultural celebration as nearly 1,000 creatives gathered for the 2025 State of Creatives of Color in Atlanta Summit. The evening, dedicated to highlighting the contributions and challenges of Atlanta’s creative community, delivered inspiration and tangible insight from a lineup of cultural leaders and visionaries.

The summit featured panel discussions, a fireside chat and vibrant networking sessions — all centered around empowering creatives of color in Atlanta and beyond. Speakers included:

Mayor Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta), who emphasized the city’s commitment to supporting local creatives through increased funding and structural safeguards against cultural exploitation. He revealed a 25% increase in the city’s arts budget, including $2 million earmarked for art programs, and highlighted ongoing work by the Office of Technology and Innovation to attract VC investments and investment banks to Atlanta. Keith Dorsey (@younggunsceo), founder of Young Guns, urged creators to understand their platforms: “The best strategy for monetizing is understanding the platform. Focus on ad revenue — those bonuses are temporary.” Trinidad James (@trinidadjamesgg) inspired the crowd with a reminder of self-worth: “You best negotiate your value by knowing your value. Lock in with yourself and reflect.” Melissa Mitchell (@abeillecreations), Satchel B. Jester (@scenebysatchel), Tailor Payton (@hungryhomegirl), Shanita Miller (@blackgirlsguideatl) and Jarvis George (@vibesinatl) also shared stories and strategies rooted in authenticity, consistency and community impact. Emerging creator Javaris spoke on the power of consistency: “I started by finding something I loved so I could be consistent. Once that consistency pays off, everything might come at you fast.” His practical wisdom was echoed in the reminder that “video quality doesn’t matter if you’re not posting consistently.”



The summit also spotlighted the Hawks’ Creators Collective, a unique initiative that brings together local influencers and creators to produce content that reflects both the energy of the team and the pulse of Atlanta’s culture.

As Atlanta continues to grow as a global creative capital, the State of Creatives of Color in Atlanta Summit affirmed the city’s commitment to not just celebrating, but investing in its creative voices.