Young Thug’s father criticizes support during son’s incarceration

Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., has called out Atlanta rappers, particularly T.I., for what he describes as insufficient support during his son’s 29-month incarceration. The criticism came during a recent episode of his podcast, “Nothing But the Truth with Big Jeff.”

“We got all these rappers and everybody trying to find Young Thug. Where your a— been for 29 months?” Williams Sr. said, questioning the timing of support from fellow artists now that his son has been released.

Williams Sr. specifically addressed T.I., recounting his attempts to organize support during the trial. “I was told, ‘Let me get with my people and see can I do that,'” he said. “But yet, I see you, right there beside Young Thug. That’s when he needed the help. That’s when he needed your support.”

The father’s comments follow recent social media posts showing Young Thug in the studio with several prominent artists, including Future, Travis Scott and Lil Baby. T.I. also recently shared video content featuring Young Thug, suggesting potential future collaborations.

Williams Sr. expressed particular frustration with what he views as opportunistic behavior from artists following his son’s release. “Now, you want to talk to him, you want to put out these monkey-ass videos, all this for your personal gain, your personal hype, trying to make yourself relevant,” he said.

The criticism highlights broader concerns about support systems within the hip-hop community, particularly during legal challenges. Young Thug’s case has drawn attention to how artists respond when colleagues face criminal charges.

Recent studio sessions suggest Young Thug plans to resume his music career, though details about upcoming projects remain unclear. The artist’s return to recording follows his extended absence from the industry during legal proceedings.

The situation underscores ongoing discussions about unity within Atlanta’s hip-hop community and how artists support each other during difficult times. While new collaborations appear to be in development, Williams Sr.’s comments reveal lingering tensions over support during his son’s incarceration.