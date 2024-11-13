Hip-hop star Young Thug returns to the studio with surprise guest

Young Thug’s return to music is gaining momentum as the Atlanta rapper reconnects with supporters who championed his release, including former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

A video surfaced Nov. 12 showing Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, and Brown sharing studio time. The footage captured Brown playfully commenting on weight Williams gained during his incarceration, with Williams responding in good spirits.

The reunion marks a significant moment for Williams, who spent nearly two years away from music while facing legal challenges. Brown consistently supported the “Free Slime” movement during Williams’ absence from the industry.

Their relationship extends beyond friendship into musical collaboration. In 2022, Brown released “Get In My Bag” featuring Williams, who managed to contribute verses and appear in the music video despite his legal situation. The video showed both artists performing in a neon-lit bowling alley.

Williams has maintained an active schedule since his return, working with prominent artists including Travis Scott, Lil Baby and Future. A studio session with these performers on Nov. 10 preceded his meeting with Brown.

However, not all of Williams’ industry relationships remain intact. The rapper recently distanced himself from former collaborator Gunna, who appeared in the “Get In My Bag” video, through a public statement.

“Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet. I don’t know u my guy,” Williams wrote, signaling a significant shift in their previously close partnership.

Brown, meanwhile, has generated his own headlines outside of music. The former NFL Pro Bowler recently drew attention for comments about singer Lizzo, who responded with a video addressing his remarks.

Industry observers note Williams’ return could reshape the hip-hop landscape. His studio sessions with high-profile artists suggest new music may be forthcoming, though no official releases have been announced.

The rapper’s post-incarceration period has featured a mix of rekindled friendships and dissolved partnerships, reflecting the complex nature of music industry relationships. His collaboration with Brown represents one of several steps Williams has taken to re-establish his presence in hip-hop.

Williams rose to prominence in the mid-2010s, known for his innovative vocal style and founding the YSL record label. His influence on Atlanta’s hip-hop scene remains significant despite his recent absence.

As he navigates his return, Williams continues to draw support from various entertainment figures. The studio sessions with Brown and other artists indicate his network of industry relationships remains strong, even as some previous partnerships have ended.

Music industry analysts expect Williams’ upcoming work to reflect his recent experiences, potentially marking a new creative direction for the artist. His collaboration with Brown suggests he’s maintaining connections with supporters while crafting his next musical chapter.