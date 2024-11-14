Chrissy Teigen faces backlash over kitchen hygiene with daughters

In the world of celebrity parenting, Chrissy Teigen often finds herself in the spotlight, and her latest cooking video has sparked a heated debate among fans. The model and cookbook author, known for her candid approach to family life, recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her kitchen adventures with her daughters, Luna and Wren. However, it was not just the delicious recipe that caught the attention of her 42 million Instagram followers; it was the sight of her daughter’s feet on the kitchen counter that raised eyebrows.

Cooking with family: A Teigen tradition

Teigen, who is married to Grammy-winning artist John Legend, has built a brand around her cooking skills, often showcasing her culinary creations online. Her children, Luna (8), Miles (6), and the youngest twins, Esti and Wren, frequently join her in the kitchen, making family cooking a cherished tradition. On Nov. 12, Teigen uploaded a video featuring her daughter Wren enjoying a comforting bowl of Jok Moo, a customizable Thai rice porridge that can be made with various proteins.

In the video, Teigen is seen preparing the meal while Luna enthusiastically assists her from the kitchen counter. Dressed in a pink sweatsuit, Luna squats on the countertop, mimicking her mother’s movements as they form meatballs together. While many fans praised the mother-daughter bonding moment, the video quickly drew criticism regarding hygiene practices.

Mixed reactions: Praise and criticism

Initially, viewers expressed delight at Luna’s involvement in cooking, with comments like, “I think it’s great that Luna likes to be in the kitchen with you. She’s going to be an awesome cook like her mom!!” However, the tone shifted as some followers voiced concerns about the cleanliness of the kitchen environment. Comments such as, “Is it me? But why are dirty feet on the counter?” and “It’s cute little one helping, but don’t like how she stay by foot on the kitchen stand,” highlighted the discomfort some felt regarding hygiene standards.

Supporters of Teigen quickly defended her, emphasizing that it’s their home and they can choose how to run their kitchen. One comment noted, “Her feet are probably clean and they aren’t touching the food, but still, no. I’m too much of a germaphobe.” This exchange reflects a broader conversation about parenting styles, cleanliness and the expectations placed on public figures.

Teigen’s response to criticism

While Teigen engaged with fans regarding the recipe itself, she did not directly address the criticisms about her daughter’s behavior. Known for her outspoken nature, Teigen has faced backlash in the past for various reasons, including her candid remarks on social media. However, she seems to have adopted a more measured approach to criticism in recent years, often choosing to focus on the positive aspects of her family life.

The balancing act of celebrity parenting

Teigen’s experiences highlight the challenges of parenting in the public eye. With a marriage to John Legend, who often travels for work, Teigen frequently finds herself navigating parenting responsibilities alone. The couple, married since 2013, renewed their vows last year, celebrating a decade of partnership. Their commitment to family is evident, but the scrutiny they face can be overwhelming.

As a public figure, Teigen’s parenting choices are often dissected and debated, reflecting societal expectations of cleanliness and discipline. The incident with Luna’s feet on the counter serves as a reminder that parenting is a personal journey, shaped by individual values and circumstances.

Embracing imperfection

Ultimately, Teigen’s kitchen antics resonate with many parents who strive to balance family life with societal expectations. While some may criticize her choices, others celebrate the joy and creativity she brings to cooking with her children. In a world where perfection is often expected, Teigen’s candid approach to parenting reminds us that it’s okay to embrace imperfection and enjoy the messy moments of family life.