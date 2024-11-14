Snoop Dogg says world climate inspired ‘Lovechild’ jewelry line

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg expands his brand Dec. 6 with “Lovechild,” a new jewelry collection available through Reeds Jewelers, while preparing for his Dec. 13 album release.

“I chose to name the collection “Lovechild” because I felt like the world is so full of anger and negativity and division, and I know that I lead with love,” Snoop said about the collaboration with Metal Alchemist and Gamma’s Larry Jackson.

The jewelry line emphasizes personal empowerment and American craftsmanship, according to Metal Alchemist representatives.

Snoop’s upcoming album “Missionary,” produced by Dr. Dre, features collaborations with Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man and Jhené Aiko across 15 tracks. The project marks their first full-length collaboration since “Doggystyle,” Snoop’s groundbreaking 1993 debut which sold over 11 million copies worldwide and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Doggystyle,” released on Death Row Records, earned both critical acclaim and controversy. The album’s explicit lyrics and adult-themed cartoon cover art drew criticism from parent groups, while music critics praised its innovative G-funk production and Snoop’s distinctive rap style. Singles “Gin and Juice” and “What’s My Name?” reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100, with the album achieving quadruple platinum status within a year of release.

“Lovechild is a child created from love — for the child that still lives within me, for the child that lives within everyone,” Snoop said, describing his vision for the jewelry line’s impact.

The new album’s cover art features a black and gold condom wrapper, referencing the provocative style of “Doggystyle” as Snoop celebrates its 30th anniversary. The original album’s artwork, illustrated by Joe Cool, sparked boycotts while becoming one of hip-hop’s most recognizable covers.

Metal Alchemist designed the jewelry collection to blend iconic style with wellness themes, targeting consumers seeking both fashion and inspiration.

The dual release of Lovechild jewelry and “Missionary” represents Snoop’s continued expansion beyond music into lifestyle brands while maintaining his cultural influence.