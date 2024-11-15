Cynthia Erivo connects deeply with ‘odd one out’ role in ‘Wicked’

Cynthia Erivo related to her part in ‘Wicked‘ as she has always felt like an outsider. The musical adaptation has been a cultural phenomenon since its Broadway debut in 2003, touching millions of lives with its message of acceptance and self-discovery. The show has broken multiple box office records and has been translated into six languages.

The 37-year-old star plays the role of Elphaba in the two-part movie adaptation of the hit musical of the same name and noted that she and her alter ego were alike as they are a “bit different” to everybody else. The decision to split the film into two parts was announced in 2022, marking a significant moment in musical film history. This unprecedented move allows for a more detailed exploration of the rich storyline and complex character development.

“When I first saw it a good few years ago, I felt like I recognized something in the character, the feeling of being on the outside, being a bit different, not fitting in,” Cynthia said on ‘The View’. The musical has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide since its premiere, making it one of the most successful Broadway shows ever. Its themes of friendship, acceptance, and prejudice continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

“And I guess there was something about it that felt familiar, and I felt like it was important to be a part of the storytelling, because I could understand it well.” The role of Elphaba has been played by numerous acclaimed actresses, each bringing their unique interpretation to the character. The part has become one of the most coveted roles in musical theater, requiring exceptional vocal range and emotional depth.

“I think I’m a bit of an odd one out often. I walk into the room, and especially in this particular field of work, I’m different,” she reflected. The entertainment industry has been working to increase diversity and representation, with productions like ‘Wicked’ leading the way in inclusive casting. Recent studies show that diverse casting choices lead to higher audience engagement and box office success.

“There aren’t many who look like me. I stick out, I’m an odd one out,” she continued, highlighting the ongoing conversation about representation in Hollywood. Statistics show that only a small percentage of leading roles in major productions go to actors of color, making Erivo‘s casting particularly significant. Her role as Elphaba marks a historic moment in the show’s 20-year legacy.

“I hope that people see Elphaba and understand if they feel different, and if they feel like they’re on the outside, that that only makes them more special.” The character of Elphaba has become a symbol of empowerment for many, with the song “Defying Gravity” becoming an anthem for self-acceptance. The song has been covered by countless artists and performed at major events worldwide.

Cynthia stars opposite pop star Ariana Grande in the movie and explained how she developed an immediate “connection” with the chart-topper. Grande, known for her powerful vocal range, brings years of musical theater experience to her role as Glinda. Their casting has generated unprecedented social media buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry.

The duo’s chemistry was evident from their first meeting, as Erivo revealed: “When we found out we were doing this, I asked her to come around and just chill. We organised it together and she came to my house. We sat on my floor and chatted for hours and hours and hours.” This kind of bonding between leading actresses is crucial for a production of this scale, with rehearsals and filming spanning several months. Their commitment to building a genuine friendship off-screen has been praised by the production team as key to capturing the complex relationship between their characters.

The film adaptation represents a milestone in musical theater history, with state-of-the-art special effects and cinematography bringing the magical world of Oz to life. The production team has worked closely with the original musical’s creators to ensure the film maintains the emotional core of the stage version while taking full advantage of the cinematic medium.