The BPM Brunch: Art, Culture, and Connections in Washington DC

The BPM Brunch kicked off a weekend filled with creativity and inspiration, celebrating the expansive art forms and rich Black culture in Washington, D.C. Held at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel, The Makers Brunch at Torrence brought together an eclectic mix of artists, including filmmakers, multimedia creators, and technology innovators. This immersive event was not just about food; it was about education, exposure, and support for the talented individuals enriching today’s cultural landscape.

Brunch, often defined as the delightful intersection of breakfast and lunch, serves as a perfect metaphor for this event. It symbolizes a time when different worlds collide—where early risers meet late sleepers, and where diverse culinary influences come together on one table. Just as brunch combines flavors and experiences, The BPM Brunch united artists from varied disciplines to break bread and engage in meaningful conversations. The food served was not only visually appealing but also a reflection of the diversity and creativity of the artists present, each dish telling its own story, much like the art showcased throughout the event.

This event was a breath of fresh air, cutting through the clutter of conventional arts festivals. It was a space that encouraged dialogue and collaboration, allowing artists to share their visions and experiences in a supportive environment. Bravo to BPM for breaking through traditional barriers and highlighting the unique talents of these artists, each bringing their own flavor to the creative table.

Rolling Out was pleased to support this venture alongside Shutterstock, emphasizing the importance of highlighting Black artists and their work. The lineup featured eight exceptional artists, each with a unique story and artistic approach:

Baff Akoto – Hailing from London, Akoto’s work embraces the fluidity of visual grammar, pushing the boundaries of how we interpret art and its connection to identity. L-A Appiah – Known for her captivating production and episodic storytelling, Appiah brings narratives to life on film, exploring the complexities of the human experience. Damien McDuffie – As a digital archivist and augmented reality artist, McDuffie blends technology with storytelling, creating immersive experiences that challenge our perceptions of reality. Ethel-Ruth Takwe – This self-described interdisciplinary artist from Tanzania uses her work to explore themes of time and space, crafting stories that resonate on a universal level. LaJune’ McMillian – Integrating performance and extended reality, McMillian’s art questions contemporary forms of communication, encouraging audiences to rethink their interactions with one another. MaryAnn Talavera – A filmmaker and videographer from the Dominican Republic, Talavera’s work reflects her cultural heritage while addressing broader social issues through the lens of storytelling. Andrea Wells – Drawing inspiration from the artists of the Harlem Renaissance, Wells’ multidisciplinary art captures the essence of Black creativity and resilience, marking her as the 2024 PitchBlack Immersive winner. Georgiana Wright – A creative technologist, Wright is on a journey to explore human-computer interaction through AI and coding, developing innovative applications that enhance our daily lives.

The four-day festival included showcases of these artists, moderated by Emerging Media Director Lisa Osborn, who facilitated discussions that allowed for deeper insight into each artist’s work and creative process. The panels and exhibitions not only highlighted the talents of these individuals but also created a community of support, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in the arts.

BPM (Black Public Media) plays a vital role in supporting the development of visionary content creators, distributing stories that reflect the global Black experience. By inspiring a more equitable and inclusive future, BPM fosters an environment where artists can thrive and share their unique voices with the world. The organization’s commitment to uplifting Black narratives is essential in a landscape that often overlooks these vital stories

For those interested in learning more about BPM and the BMPMplus at Torrence, additional information can be found at [blackpublicmedia.org](http://blackpublicmedia.org)

The BPM Brunch was not just an event; it was a cultural movement of creativity, and a testament to the power of community in the arts. The intersection of food and art created a space where dialogue flourished, and connections were made, reminding us all of the importance of coming together to share our stories. As we continue to support and uplift Black artists, we pave the way for a richer, more inclusive cultural landscape that resonates with the beauty of our diverse experiences.

Photos by Cara Everett