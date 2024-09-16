CCH Pounder’s art collection highlights impact of Black celebrity collectors

The African American Museum in Philadelphia is showcasing an extraordinary exhibit, “Shared Vision,” featuring the personal art collection of acclaimed actor CCH Pounder and her late husband, Boubacar Koné. Running through March 2, 2025, the exhibit offers a rare glimpse into 40 powerful works that delve into themes of Black identity, history and cultural resilience. Pounder, following in the footsteps of fellow Black celebrities and art collectors like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Swizz Beatz, has made a significant impact in the art world, with her collection now gaining recognition in major museum spaces.

CCH Pounder and the legacy of Black celebrity art collectors

Pounder’s collection joins the ranks of other famous Black celebrities whose art collections have made their way into prestigious institutions. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, for instance, are known for their extensive art collection, which highlights Black artists and challenges traditional narratives of art history. Similarly, music producer Swizz Beatz has championed emerging Black artists through his Dean Collection, helping bring them into the spotlight. Pounder, too, follows this tradition of using her platform to uplift and preserve Black stories through visual art.

A collaborative curation

According to WHYY, Pounder worked closely with Delay Duckett, vice president of curatorial services at the museum, to carefully select pieces for “Shared Vision.” Duckett was moved by the sheer volume and quality of Pounder’s collection, making the task of narrowing down the pieces difficult.

“It was a feast for the eyes as we walked through her home. The biggest challenge was deciding what to bring to Philadelphia,” Duckett said. “Being surrounded by artwork of such scale and beauty was inspiring. You can’t leave without feeling something.”

Black identity as central theme

Like many Black celebrity collectors, Pounder’s selection of works centers on figurative art that examines the Black body as a site of both tension and empowerment. Duckett explained that these portraits carry immense weight, especially within the context of a Black museum.

“When you walk into a museum dedicated to Black history and culture and see these portraits, they command attention and tell stories that resonate deeply,” Duckett said.

These works are part of a growing movement, similar to what Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz have done, to reclaim space for Black representation in fine art, a space historically dominated by white narratives.

Pounder’s artistic journey

Pounder’s passion for art began early, shaped by her experiences in European museums as a child, according to WHYY. Like many Black collectors, her exposure to the lack of representation in these spaces ignited a desire to shift the narrative.

Other Black art collectors, such as actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, have shared similar motivations. Perry, who has invested in both contemporary and historical Black art, often speaks of the importance of having Black faces in spaces where they’ve traditionally been excluded. Pounder’s collection reflects a similar commitment to bringing untold stories to the forefront.

A personal connection to art

Much like Swizz Beatz, who often builds personal relationships with the artists in his collection, Pounder places great importance on connecting with the creators behind the works. In a 2022 interview with ArtNet, she discussed how these relationships deepen her appreciation for the art she collects.

“Very rarely do I buy a work without some interaction with the artist,” she said, noting that even during the pandemic, she found ways to connect with artists like Nigerian painter Alex Peter Idoko.

For Pounder, the art isn’t just a transaction; it’s an emotional, intellectual and often spiritual exchange.