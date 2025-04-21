Discover 7 top HIV care centers in Philadelphia

Philadelphia has long been a hub for advanced medical care, and its commitment to supporting individuals living with HIV is no exception. In 2025, the city offers a range of health care centers that provide comprehensive, compassionate services, from testing and treatment to counseling and community support.

These facilities cater to diverse populations, ensuring access regardless of income, insurance status, or background. Below are seven standout centers, numbered for clarity, that lead the way in HIV care, each contributing to the city’s mission to improve health outcomes and quality of life for those affected.

1. Mazzoni Center

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Mazzoni Center has been a cornerstone of HIV care for over four decades. This facility integrates HIV specialty care with primary care, focusing on holistic wellness. Services include antiretroviral therapy (ART), medical case management, mental health counseling, and an on-site pharmacy.

The center is particularly known for its inclusive approach, serving the LGBTQ+ community with culturally competent care. Patients can access PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), along with support groups and health navigation services. The online patient portal allows convenient communication with providers, making it easier to manage care.

2. Philadelphia FIGHT Jonathan Lax Treatment Center

Philadelphia FIGHT’s Jonathan Lax Treatment Center is a leader in comprehensive HIV care, emphasizing dignity and accessibility. The center offers primary and specialty care, including management of co-occurring conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Its multi-drug resistance clinic supports patients who need alternative treatments, and an on-site pharmacist assists with medication adherence. Additional services include STI screening, vaccinations, and gender-affirming care. The center’s participation in cutting-edge research ensures patients have access to the latest therapies, making it a vital resource for those seeking innovative care.

3. Temple Comprehensive HIV Program

Based at Temple University Hospital, this program provides multidisciplinary care for over 1,100 patients. It combines primary care with HIV specialty services, offering rapid HIV testing, STI screening, and PrEP. The program is a Ryan White Title 1 grantee, providing medication assistance and support for uninsured or underinsured patients. Its involvement in clinical trials and the HIV Outpatient Study ensures access to advanced treatments. Telemedicine services, including partnerships with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, make care more accessible. The program’s focus on underrepresented minorities and women enhances its community impact.

4. PHMC Care Clinic

The Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) Care Clinic in North Philadelphia has served the HIV community since 1989. As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), it offers primary care, case management, HIV testing, and risk reduction education. The clinic prioritizes residents insured through Medical Assistance, providing sliding-fee scales for the uninsured. Its outreach program reconnects individuals who have fallen out of care, working with community partners to ensure continuity. The clinic’s long-standing presence and bilingual services (English and Spanish) make it a trusted option for diverse populations.

5. Esperanza Health Center

Esperanza Health Center is a leading provider of HIV care in Philadelphia, particularly for Latino communities. Funded by Ryan White grants, it offers primary medical care, case management, and confidential HIV testing at three locations. The center’s outreach team conducts community education at health fairs, promoting prevention and early intervention. Services are available in English and Spanish, with case managers assisting with insurance, housing, and other social needs. Walk-in testing and counseling ensure accessibility, making Esperanza a vital resource for comprehensive care.

6. City Health Centers 1 and 5

Operated by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, City Health Centers 1 (1930 S. Broad St.) and 5 (2001 W. Berks St.) provide free, confidential HIV testing and STI treatment. Health Center 1 specializes in walk-in services, including PrEP, PEP, and vaccinations for hepatitis A and B. Health Center 5 offers primary care alongside STI services. Both accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance, with sliding fees for the uninsured. Social work support connects patients to follow-up care and resources, ensuring a seamless care experience.

7. Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania

The Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center at Locust Street, operated by Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, offers walk-in HIV testing and counseling. The center provides referrals for case management and connects patients to Ryan White services. It serves a broad population, including those seeking gender-affirming care and reproductive health services. Testing is available up to one hour before closing, with financial assistance for uninsured patients. The center’s welcoming environment and trained staff make it an accessible entry point for HIV care.

Why these centers stand out

Philadelphia’s HIV care centers are distinguished by their commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Many are Ryan White-funded, ensuring free or low-cost services for low-income or uninsured individuals. They offer a range of support, from medical treatment to social services, addressing the complex needs of those living with HIV. Bilingual services, outreach programs, and partnerships with community organizations enhance their reach, particularly in underserved areas like North Philadelphia. Their focus on prevention, through PrEP and education, aligns with the city’s goal of reducing new infections by 90% by 2030.

Accessing care in Philadelphia

Most centers offer walk-in testing, but appointments are recommended for primary care or case management. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s Health Information Helpline (215-985-2437) provides guidance on finding providers and Ryan White services. Online portals, like those at Mazzoni and City Health Centers, allow patients to manage appointments and records. For those without insurance, sliding-fee scales and financial assistance are widely available. Translation services and culturally sensitive care ensure accessibility for diverse populations, including immigrants and non-English speakers.

A city committed to HIV care

Philadelphia’s response to HIV reflects its broader dedication to public health. The city’s centers combine cutting-edge medical care with compassionate support, creating a network that empowers individuals to live healthier lives. Programs like the PHMC’s outreach and Temple’s clinical trials demonstrate innovation, while community-based services at Esperanza and Planned Parenthood ensure no one is left behind. In 2025, these seven centers continue to lead the way, offering hope and healing to those affected by HIV in the City of Brotherly Love.