Kodak Black admits he’s never sober (video)

Embattled rapper Kodak Black has obviously stumbled on the road back to sobriety — and he even boasted about being inebriated in public.

During an Instagram Live session for his 13 million followers, the 27-year-old Floridian was perhaps imprudently transparent in talking about his constant drug and alcohol consumption.

Fans have expressed concern for Kodak in recent months. When one of them “I love when Kodak is sober,” he defiantly swatted the concern away as if it were a pesky fly.

“B—-, I ain’t sober. I look sober? Never sober, b—-,” he said in the video. “For what? Look at all this money. Look at all this cash. Sober for what? I’m too young to die sober,”

He then repeated the last sentence, although it came out slurred and barely decipherable.

Ironically, rolling out reported that Kodak visited a youth football team in August 2023 to dissuade them from ever partaking in recreational drug use.

There has been a growing chorus of concern for Kodak’s mental health after he was interviewed by Kai Cenat’s earlier this month. Kodak flippantly took an alleged narcotic in public. While speaking with Cenat, Black tossed a pill in the air and caught it with his mouth.

Soon thereafter, Black was on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” where concerned hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 tried to impart some wisdom on Black.

In February 2024, Black tested positive for fentanyl after a warrant was issued for his arrest for missing a drug test, constituting a probation violation, and was ordered to enter rehab. Another warrant was issued in June of this year when he again failed to appear for a drug test.

The following month, Kodak swore off the song “Super Gremlin,” which features the part about ingesting Percocet, a powerful and highly addictive opioid.

It remains to be seen if this video admittance will be considered a violation of his probation.