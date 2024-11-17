As Diddy’s friends and allies steadily retreated into the shadows in 2024, former Bad Boy beatmaker Stevie J has been the one stalwart who continued to orbit Diddy’s shrinking universe.

Steven “Stevie J” Jordan was a member of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legendary production team in the 1990s known as “The Hitmen.” That’s an ironic name given that Stevie explained why Diddy hit and kicked ex-girlfriend Cassie in the TMZ documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy.”

Stevie J told TMZ founder Harvey Levin that Diddy “was hurt that the video came out—it crushed him,” and Diddy attributed his behavior to being in a “dark place” and from chronic drug use.

The silence from Stevie has been deafening since Diddy was indicted and apprehended on a trio of charges related to sex trafficking. But in the documentary, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star even suggested that Diddy was less concerned with regret and more focused on who would see the footage.

Diddy seemed more concerned about the video leak than about beating Cassie

“He said, ‘Yo, my daughters and my mom gotta see this,’” Stevie J recalled after he flew down to Miami to console his friend, “And I was like, yeah, your friends gotta see it too.”

Levin asked whether Diddy was hurt that he did those things to singer Cassie or rather that he got exposed for beating a woman.

“I believe both hurt him. What he did on the video, he couldn’t believe that that was the darkest point in his life when he had to relive that and see that again with his ex-girlfriend of 10 years,” Stevie J explained “Who wants to see themselves beating on a girl in the video? I think that would kind of like hurt all of us, any man.”

Fans flame Stevie J and Diddy after the documentary episode aired.

Fans took aim at both Diddy and his close friend Stevie J on social media.

“U know he been always like that … stop it bruh,” said one Instagram user, while a second added, “Diddy been doing drugs and drinking for 30 plus years now.”

Someone suggested that friends need to stop testifying as they are making the situation worse. “They need to stop letting his friends talk on his behalf,” a third user said.

A fourth respondent said, “Don’t understand why go to the white man telling on your so called friend business!!!! People is out here is out pocket for sure! SMH ain’t no more black code whatsoever anymore!”

“Uto oh! I don’t think Diddy approved that drug statement,” a fifth person said.