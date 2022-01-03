Stevie J’s attorney files motion to drop him as a client

The attorney for music producer Stevie J has filed legal documents with the divorce court in Los Angeles County to drop the star as a client.

The attorney in question, Kimia Klein of Fox Rothschild LLP, has filed a motion to be relieved as counsel for the Gramm Award-winning producer. Klein added that her colleagues at the law firm do not want to represent the longtime “Love & Hip-Hop” star either.

Klein stated that there was an “irremediable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship” but she did not elaborate on what that vexing matter is. Klein said her her office tried to resolve the conflict with Stevie J, whose real name is Steven Jordan, but no resolution was met.

As rolling out reported, Stevie J filed for divorce on Nov. 8, 2021. The couple has been separated since Oct. 19, 2021. They secretly married in Las Vegas on July 17, 2018.

Stevie J is seeking spousal support from Evans, which she strenuously objects to. In early December, she asked a judge to deny him and she also wants to retain all the assets that she had acquired before and during the marriage.