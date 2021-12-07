Faith Evans asks court to deny spousal support to Stevie J

Faith Evans has asked a court to deny her estranged husband spousal support.

Stevie J filed for divorce last month after three years of marriage and the 48-year-old singer has now submitted a response to his petition, in which she rejected the”Love & Hip Hop” star’s request for a monthly payment.

In the response, which was filed on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, and obtained by RadarOnline.com, Evans also stated she wants “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be awarded to her.

The “Love Like This” singer listed their date of separation as May 29, 2020, significantly earlier than in Stevie’s divorce petition, which claimed the couple had gone their separate ways on Oct. 19, 2021.

The music producer had asked the court to terminate Evans’ right to collect spousal support from him and asked them to work out how much his estranged wife should hand over to him to cover his expenses.

A decision has yet to be made by the courts on spousal support.

