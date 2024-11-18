Conservative cultural commentator Candace Owens fired off on pop goddess Beyoncé, telling the Rennaissance singer she needs to stop sending in her mother to fight for her.

Owens is referring to Queen Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, who clapped back at Owens for asserting that the Kamala Harris campaign paid Beyoncé $10 million to appear at her presidential campaign rally in Houston.

Beyoncé’s mother scorches Candace Owens

“This has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information,” Knowles penned for her four million Instagram followers. “Sadly, other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up. The lie is that Beyoncé was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris. When In Fact: Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ Rally in Houston.”

Knowles was hardly finished. “In fact [Beyoncé] actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam,” Knowles continued. “They are not only lying and disrespecting Beyonce’s name but they are trying to further discredit the power of our vice president!”

The mother finished her soliloquy by asking rhetorically, “When does [sic] the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won’t see this in the news!!!!!”

Candace Owens fires back at Tina Knowles

Owens quickly responded to Knowles, accusing the matriarch of babysitting her famed daughter instead of allowing Queen Bey to fend for herself.

“The fact that Beyoncé opted to use her hyper-privileged connections at Instagram to have a post removed makes her a blubbering baby,” Owens fired back for her five million Instagram followers, according to E! Online. “People share untrue reports on me all the time—do I call Mark Zuckerberg?”

“Beyoncé needs to stop posting from her burner account,” Owens replied in the comments. “My post literally said ‘allegedly’ and named the multiple publications that reported it. They ALL reached out to confirm the alleged account, multiple times, to both Beyoncé and [the] Kamala campaign and were met with silence.

“People share untrue reports on me all the time–do I call Mark Zuckerberg?” she continued. “Sending your literal mama to defend you as opposed to just responding to journalists asking questions (like Cardi B did when I asked her) is childish af.”

Candace Owens debates transgenderism with Marc Lamont Hill

That’s not the only political fisticuffs Owens was involved in. She and progressive political analyst Marc Lamont Hill debated how much transgenderism influenced the presidential elections.