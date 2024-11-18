Soulja Boy claps back at Plies over copyright lawsuit

The ongoing feud between Soulja Boy and Plies has taken a dramatic turn as Plies initiates a copyright infringement lawsuit against Soulja, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and several record labels, including Universal Music Group. The lawsuit centers around the beat from Plies’ track “Me & My Goons,” which he claims has been improperly used by the other artists.

Soulja Boy’s fiery response

In a recent video message, Soulja Boy did not hold back his feelings about the lawsuit. Sporting his signature casual look of a jersey, white tee and baseball cap, he delivered a scathing message directly to Plies. Soulja Boy urged Plies to “sit his broke a– down,” questioning the rapper’s motives for waiting a decade to file a lawsuit over a beat he claims is not even Plies’.

“What the f— wrong with your cheap a– n—-? ‘Pretty Boy Swag’ is not your b—-,” Soulja Boy exclaimed, clearly frustrated. He accused Plies of being a liar and suggested that the beat in question is original music, asserting that Plies has no grounds for his lawsuit.

Legal context of the lawsuit

According to Soulja Boy, the only way Plies could successfully sue him is if he had sampled Plies’ song without permission, which he claims is not the case. “That beat is all original music. You only can sue somebody if they sample your song and didn’t get it cleared. That is not a sample,” he stated emphatically.

The lawsuit, which has been making headlines since early October, has also drawn responses from other artists involved. GloRilla, for instance, tweeted about the need for common sense amid the controversy, while Megan Thee Stallion has yet to publicly address the situation. However, her producer, Max Julien, has made comments regarding the matter.

Plies’ legal representation speaks out

Despite Plies’ silence on social media, his lawyer has clarified that the lawsuit is not a personal attack on the artists involved. Instead, attorney Walter Mosley emphasized that the lawsuit is directed at Universal Music Group, the entity that owns the music rights. He explained that the time limit on a good faith agreement allowing Soulja Boy to use the beat has expired, leading to the current legal action.

“This is a lawsuit where the first name up who has the actual pockets here is Universal Music Group. My communication is directed to the record labels, the people who actually own the music. The artists are wonderful artists; this isn’t an attack on any of the artists,” Mosley told TMZ.

What’s next for Soulja Boy and Plies?

The public feud between Soulja Boy and Plies has sparked significant interest among fans and the music industry alike. As both artists continue to express their views, it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold.

In the meantime, fans are left to speculate on the implications of this lawsuit for all parties involved, especially as it could set a precedent for future copyright disputes in the music industry.

The clash between Soulja Boy and Plies highlights the complexities of copyright law in the music industry, particularly regarding the ownership of beats and samples. As the situation develops, it serves as a reminder of the importance of clear agreements and communication in the creative process.