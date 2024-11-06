Plies sues Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, GloRilla and Soulja Boy

Plies quickly transitioned from political participation to courtroom litigation.

The day after campaigning hard for Kamala Harris to win the presidential election, the prolific rapper and producer filed legal documents to recoup monies he believes he’s owed from musical A-listers Megan the Stallion and Cardi B, as well as Soulja Boy.

In the legal docs obtained by TMZ, the 48-year-old Fort Myers, Fla., native, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, claims that his song “Me & My Goons” was jacked by Soulja Boy for his hit record “Pretty Boy Swag” in 2010.

Next, Plies believes Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s collaboration, “Wanna Be,” was his joint, and it became one of the biggest songs of summer 2024.

And when Cardi B guest rapped on the remix, Plies added her as a defendant.

Also named in the lawsuit were Megan’s Hot Girl Productions, Soulja’s former imprint Collipark Productions, and record labels Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group and Interscope.

Meanwhile, Plies tried to comfort all Kamala Harris supporters following her thorough presidential election defeat. Megan, Glo and Cardi were publicly supporting the vice president until the very end.