5 holiday mistakes people make at a company holiday party

Company holiday parties are a time for employees to celebrate the year’s accomplishments, bond with colleagues, and enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. However, they can also become a professional minefield if you’re not careful. A misstep at the holiday party could tarnish your reputation and linger long after the festivities have ended.

Here are five common holiday mistakes people make at company gatherings and how to avoid them.

1. Drinking too much

Overindulging in alcohol is one of the most common mistakes people make at holiday parties. It might feel like the right time to let loose, especially if there’s an open bar, but excessive drinking can lead to embarrassing or unprofessional behavior. From slurred words to inappropriate comments, overindulgence could damage your credibility at work.

Ways to avoid overindulging:

set a limit for yourself before the event.

alternate between alcoholic drinks and water.

eat before or during the party to slow the absorption of alcohol.

Keeping your drinking in check ensures you stay in control and make a positive impression.

2. Ignoring the dress code

Showing up underdressed or overdressed can make you feel out of place and send the wrong message to your colleagues. Whether it’s a formal event, a casual gathering, or a themed celebration, the dress code is an important detail to follow.

How to get it right:

read the invitation carefully for dress code details.

when in doubt, ask your HR team or event organizer.

aim for a balance of festive and professional; avoid anything too revealing or over-the-top.

Your outfit reflects your respect for the event and the company’s culture, so it’s worth putting in the effort to get it right.

3. Oversharing personal details

The relaxed atmosphere of a holiday party can make it tempting to open up, but sharing too much personal information can backfire. Discussing sensitive topics, venting about workplace frustrations, or revealing overly personal details can make others uncomfortable or create a negative impression.

Tips for keeping conversations professional:

focus on light, positive topics like holiday plans or favorite traditions.

avoid controversial subjects like politics or office gossip.

keep personal details to a minimum, especially if they involve coworkers.

Remember, a holiday party is a professional gathering, even if it feels more casual.

4. Failing to show appreciation

Holiday parties are a great opportunity to acknowledge your colleagues, managers, and event organizers for their contributions throughout the year. Skipping this simple act of gratitude can come across as unappreciative or aloof.

Ways to show your gratitude:

thank your manager for their leadership and support.

acknowledge the organizers for putting the event together.

compliment your colleagues on their achievements or teamwork.

Expressing appreciation fosters goodwill and leaves a lasting positive impression.

5. Misusing social media

In today’s digital age, snapping photos and posting them on social media might feel like second nature. However, sharing unflattering or inappropriate content from the company holiday party can lead to unintended consequences. It’s essential to think before you post.

Smart social media practices:

get permission before sharing photos or videos of others.

avoid live-streaming the event or posting anything unprofessional.

be mindful of your company’s social media policies.

A good rule of thumb: if you wouldn’t want your boss or HR to see it, don’t post it.

How to make the most of your company holiday party

A company holiday party is more than just a chance to relax—it’s an opportunity to strengthen workplace relationships and build your professional reputation. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can enjoy the festivities while ensuring you leave a positive impression.

Celebrate responsibly, engage thoughtfully, and show appreciation for your colleagues. When the decorations come down and work resumes, you’ll be glad you handled the holiday party with care.

