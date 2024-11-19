Georgia Spartans to host Atlanta Turkey Classic in Lithonia

The Georgia Spartans are excited to announce the Atlanta Turkey Classic in partnership with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds, an exhilarating basketball event dedicated to bringing together families and communities in need. It will be held on Nov. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lucious Sanders Recreation Center and promises to be an afternoon filled with sports, camaraderie, and generosity.

Once the doors open, the Georgia Spartans will take on the Atlanta Legends at 3:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy the excitement of local talent showcasing their skills on the court.

The Atlanta Turkey Giveaway will commence at 5 p.m. in line with the season’s spirit. Each registered family will receive one turkey, ensuring they can celebrate a feast worthy of Thanksgiving. To secure your turkey, you can register in advance. Admission to the event is free, making it accessible to everyone in the community.

The Georgia Spartans present the Atlanta Turkey Classic in collaboration with The Black Golf Club, Hip Hop Gives Back, Admiration Lodge 25, Harpbeat Protection Services, and Streetz94.5. This initiative is proudly supported by Mayor Reynolds and includes a live radio remote broadcast by Streetz94.5.