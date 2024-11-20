Delta Air Lines partners with Shake Shack for in-flight dining experience

As the holiday season approaches, travel plans are ramping up, and Delta Air Lines is stepping up its game to enhance the flying experience for its passengers. In an exciting new partnership, Delta has teamed up with Shake Shack to bring their iconic burgers to the skies starting Dec. 1, 2024. This collaboration promises to make air travel a little more delicious, especially during the busy holiday season.

Shake Shack’s iconic burgers take flight

Delta is always on the lookout for ways to improve the travel experience for its customers. According to a recent press release, the airline will introduce Shake Shack’s famous cheeseburgers to its in-flight menu. This move is part of Delta’s ongoing commitment to refreshing its in-cabin offerings and providing passengers with high-quality meal options.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack,” said Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service. “However, our partnership with Shake Shack goes beyond the burger. Shake Shack’s people-first culture and commitment to enriching their neighborhoods are spot on with our own brand values of service excellence and helping the communities we serve.”

First-class experience with Shake Shack

Starting Dec. 1, eligible first-class travelers will have the opportunity to pre-select Shake Shack’s delicious cheeseburger on their flights. Boston will be the first city to offer this delectable addition, with plans for expansion to other cities in 2025. This partnership not only enhances the dining experience for travelers but also aligns with Delta’s mission to provide exceptional service and comfort.

More than just burgers

In addition to the Shake Shack partnership, Delta is also introducing a unique seasonal wine program along with new snack and meal selections curated by award-winning chefs. This initiative reflects Delta’s commitment to providing a premium travel experience that caters to the tastes and preferences of its diverse customer base.

The holiday travel rush

As families prepare for holiday gatherings, travel arrangements can often become a source of stress. With increased traffic at grocery stores and the hustle and bustle of the season, the logistics of travel can be overwhelming. Delta’s new offerings aim to alleviate some of that stress by providing passengers with a more enjoyable in-flight experience.

Delta’s collaboration with Shake Shack marks a significant step in enhancing the in-flight dining experience for travelers. As the holiday season approaches, this partnership not only promises delicious meals but also reflects a shared commitment to community and service excellence. With Shake Shack’s iconic burgers taking to the skies, passengers can look forward to a more satisfying journey this holiday season.