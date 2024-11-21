Ryan Destiny lights up in ‘The Fire Inside’

Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry star in the story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing for the USA
Actress Ryan Destiny posed on the red carpet during the Girls Trip movie screen at the Theaters At Canal Place in New Orleans on Friday, June 30th, 2017.

Based on the true story of Olympic boxer Claressa Fields, The Fire Inside delivers an intimate portrait of athletic determination and personal struggle. The film follows Fields (Ryan Destiny) as she pursues boxing excellence while confronting family challenges, young romance and gender barriers in sports.

Unlike the glossy production of boxing blockbuster Creed, this biopic takes a grittier approach. The story centers on Fields’ relationship with coach Jason Crutchfield (Brian Henry), while exploring her controversial decisions outside the ring. Destiny’s nuanced performance captures Fields’ evolution from local prodigy to complex public figure.


The film balances its serious themes with uplifting moments, making it accessible for family audiences. Opening nationwide Dec. 25.

YouTube video

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Rolling Out