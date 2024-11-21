Ryan Destiny lights up in ‘The Fire Inside’

Based on the true story of Olympic boxer Claressa Fields, The Fire Inside delivers an intimate portrait of athletic determination and personal struggle. The film follows Fields (Ryan Destiny) as she pursues boxing excellence while confronting family challenges, young romance and gender barriers in sports.

Unlike the glossy production of boxing blockbuster Creed, this biopic takes a grittier approach. The story centers on Fields’ relationship with coach Jason Crutchfield (Brian Henry), while exploring her controversial decisions outside the ring. Destiny’s nuanced performance captures Fields’ evolution from local prodigy to complex public figure.

The film balances its serious themes with uplifting moments, making it accessible for family audiences. Opening nationwide Dec. 25.