OpenAI offering teachers free training on how to use AI in schools

OpenAI and non-profit Common Sense Media have launched a free AI training course for teachers in a bid to prove the technology can be used “responsibly”.

The AI giant behind the generative AI ChatGPT chatbot aims to show educators that the tool, which courted controversy when students started using it to write their essays, can teach them skills and is not a replacement for their brain.

Leah Belsky, the former executive of online course provider Coursera, is leading the support for teachers.

She told Reuters: “My goal in this role is to put AI into the hands of every student and every teacher… and also give them the skills to learn how to do it responsibly and effectively.”

Teachers will be shown how they can use AI to create education material and assist them in meetings, among other uses.