Streetz 94.5’s ET Cali talks radio and life

The voice behind Hot 107.9’s Durrty Boyz, ET Cali, helped define Atlanta’s radio and club scene from 2000-2010. After his successful run with co-host J-Nicks, Cali ventured into television before joining Streetz 94.5. Rolling out spoke with Cali about his journey, success and future plans.

Why did you choose radio?

I didn’t … I was good at soccer, but I could dance and rap. Radio became my Plan A. If I had a Plan B, I wouldn’t have been successful. I came to Atlanta, worked as an intern, became a host, then joined Durrty Boyz. … This generation just buys equipment – podcast equipment, studio equipment – thinking it’ll pay off. The world doesn’t owe you anything. You have to earn it.

Tell us about the Durrty Boyz era.

We had more than a million listeners worldwide. I created “You Just Got-LET GO!” and “Side Piece Shout Out!” Women loved the show – they called more than men to share their stories! They did not care! … I produced the show, editing drops, managing sound. We were No. 1 in the market. I had the car, I had the condo, I had the money.

What happened?

I didn’t have the knowledge to overcome certain obstacles, so I left. It was the hardest decision, but it was what I knew then. … I’m not pointing fingers; it just didn’t work out.

How did this change you?

I’ve always believed in a higher power but didn’t seek guidance then. When I was humbled – left with just my good name and good credit – He sat next to me at my lowest and said, “You ready to talk to me now?” From that point on, I don’t move without asking Him, “What do I need to do?”

What are you doing now?

I’m on Streetz 94.5 weekdays from 2-6 p.m. and some weekends. I’ve appeared on The Rap Game for three seasons, Growing Up Hip Hop and The Braxtons. I’m launching a podcast and clothing line. I’m also involved in boxing and mixed martial arts.

Who’s the hottest artist right now?

Latto. I knew her when she was 15. … We were on The Rap Game together. She’s determined and focused on her career – it’s her Plan A.

Find ET Cali on social media: @ETCali and @livewithetcali