Latto dominates Toronto as Drake’s appearance amplifies her ascent

Drake transformed Latto’s Toronto concert into a watershed moment with an unexpected appearance at Scotiabank Arena Nov. 7, 2023, performing their hit “Housekeeping Knows” from within the crowd of 19,800 fans.

Latto‘s meteoric rise includes her latest album “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 185,000 album-equivalent units in first-week sales. Though independent of Drake’s OVO Sound label, she has earned comparisons to the Toronto native through her versatile style and chart success. “Housekeeping Knows” marks her highest-charting collaboration, reaching No. 12 on Billboard Hot 100.

The strategic pairing extends beyond musical synergy. Drake’s selective collaboration choices often indicate industry trends, and their partnership suggests broader implications. The duo previously recorded two unreleased tracks during Drake’s “Her Loss” sessions in 2022.

Every so often, Drake’s co-sign transforms an emerging artist into a mainstream sensation. Here are three verified examples of what the industry calls “The Drake Effect.”

The Memphis Moment

BlocBoy JB experienced the “Drake Effect” in 2018 when Drake jumped on “Look Alive.” Before the collaboration, BlocBoy was a regional Memphis favorite. After Drake’s verse and appearance in the video, the track soared to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, giving BlocBoy national recognition and his first platinum record.

The SoundCloud Success

ILoveMakonnen felt the “Drake Effect” in 2014. His underground hit “Tuesday” caught Drake’s attention, leading to an official remix. The collaboration launched Makonnen from SoundCloud obscurity to a major label deal with OVO Sound. The remix became Makonnen’s first and highest-charting Billboard entry.

The Toronto Takeover

The Weeknd’s career trajectory changed dramatically through the “Drake Effect” in 2011. Drake’s support of the then-anonymous Toronto artist, including features on several tracks from “House of Balloons,” helped introduce The Weeknd to a global audience. This early cosign played a crucial role in The Weeknd’s evolution from mysterious local talent to international superstar.

The “Drake Effect” typically combines three elements: a feature verse, social media support and often a video appearance, creating maximum visibility for emerging artists at crucial career moments.

Social media metrics highlight the performance’s impact, with clips garnering 15 million TikTok views and 7 million Instagram views within 24 hours. The hashtag #DrakeAndLatto maintained worldwide trending status on Twitter for 48 hours post-show.

Industry response proved immediate. “Housekeeping Knows” streaming numbers surged 200%, jumping from 500,000 to 1.5 million daily plays. Marketing analysts value Drake’s appearance at over $1 million in earned media coverage. Latto’s remaining tour dates saw 150% increased ticket sales.

Sources confirm both artists scheduled studio sessions at Atlanta’s Tree Sound Studios, where they recorded “Housekeeping Knows.” Representatives acknowledge discussions about a potential joint EP.

The collaboration earned RIAA Gold certification within three weeks, exceeding 500,000 units sold. Their music video release attracted 10 million views in 24 hours, while collaborative merchandise at the Toronto show set venue sales records.

This showing marks a significant moment in hip-hop, demonstrating how established artists can elevate emerging talents while creating substantial commercial impact.