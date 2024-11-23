In the world of celebrity relationships, few stories capture attention quite like that of Lil Scrappy and his ex-wife, Bambi. Recently, Scrappy has made headlines by reacting to Bambi’s new romance with rapper Rayface, while also addressing swirling rumors about her potentially getting married. This article delves into Scrappy’s candid remarks and the latest developments in Bambi’s love life.

Scrappy’s reaction to Bambi’s new relationship

On Nov. 22, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a clip of Scrappy from a recent livestream, where he expressed his feelings about Bambi’s new relationship. In the footage, Scrappy stated, “I don’t know nothing about nothing, and I don’t care about nothing.” He emphasized that his focus is solely on their children, saying, “If it ain’t about the babies, I don’t care. Once you done, you gotta be done. I tried to spin the block, and that s–t just wasn’t for me.” This sentiment reflects a sense of closure regarding their past relationship.

Moving on: Scrappy’s perspective

In a follow-up clip shared the next day, Scrappy elaborated on his thoughts, stating, “Y’all see people’s exes with new people – that’s what they supposed to do. I don’t give a f–k about that. A n—a been done with that for, like, two years. At some point, n—-s just gotta move on and get along… Y’all should move on too… Y’all gotta move on with us.” His remarks highlight a mature approach to co-parenting and moving forward after a breakup.

Addressing marriage rumors

In another clip shared on Nov. 23, Scrappy addressed rumors about Bambi potentially getting married. He was heard responding to a viewer’s question about the speculation, saying, “That’s a good thing. Not a bad thing… Yeah. If the Bam is getting married, that’s great. I told y’all that s–t don’t bother me… I don’t give a f–k.” This statement underscores his indifference towards Bambi’s new chapter, reinforcing his commitment to focusing on their children.

Reflections on their past marriage

Scrappy’s recent comments come shortly after he shared his thoughts on their marriage, which he previously likened to being in “jail.” In a clip from Nov. 20, he stated, “I was locked down for a long time. I was in jail — not jail like you know. Y’all know I like to call it marriage jail. That’s for anybody, not just me, for my ex, for everybody. Everybody was in marriage jail. But you just gotta live your life.” His candidness about the challenges of marriage resonates with many who have experienced similar feelings.

Bambi’s new romance with Rayface

Bambi has been making waves on social media with her new relationship with Rayface. Earlier this month, she posted a cozy photo with him, which sparked curiosity among fans. Initially, the two were thought to be filming a music video together, but their connection appears to have blossomed into something more. Bambi later shared a clip of Rayface treating her to a shopping outing, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Signs of commitment

Recently, Rayface made headlines by gifting Bambi a piece of jewelry, which many interpreted as a sign of commitment. This gesture has led fans to wonder if the couple is indeed serious about their relationship. As Bambi navigates this new chapter, her interactions with Rayface continue to draw attention and speculation.