Nicki Minaj unleashes epic rant on Instagram troll

Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj delivered a powerful response to an Instagram Live viewer who questioned her sobriety during a Nov. 25 stream, turning the moment into a celebration of her streaming success.

When asked if she was “high again,” Minaj fired back: “Sweetie, sweet baby Ray. Yes I’m high. I’m the highest streamed female rapper again on Spotify,” before warning, “If that’s what you meant by high again before you got your a— blocked and cursed.”

“I’ll get high right now, b——. The f—- wrong with you h-? F—- you think you talking ’bout? Who the f—- you think you talking to” she continued.

Maintaining her signature wit, “No, I am not high as a kite. Oh, trust me … give me about eight to nine hours, and I’ll come back if you want to see that level,” she joked.

The incident occurred as Minaj prepares for major 2025 announcements, including a new album and tour. Her “Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus” deluxe version releases Dec. 13, following the 10th anniversary edition of “The Pinkprint.”

Fan response across social platforms overwhelmingly supported Minaj’s handling of the situation. Barbz, her dedicated fanbase, amplified her comeback through widespread sharing and supportive comments.

Streaming numbers saw a notable spike following the incident, with listeners revisiting her catalog. Platform data indicates increased playlist additions and share rates for Minaj’s music.

