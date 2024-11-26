Was Blueface’s early release accidentally revealed by his mother?

Rapper Blueface may have secured an early release from his four-year prison sentence, according to an inadvertent revelation by his mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, during a social media discussion about his relationship status.

Previously expected home by spring 2025, Blueface’s apparent release came to light when his mother commented, “Now y’all just going to let anybody in the circus,” while addressing rumors about his connection to Chrisean Rock.

The disclosure occurred amid family debate over Blueface’s alleged marriage to Rock, sparked by her Instagram bio change. “You got to stand in front of the pastor. You got to sign them documents,” Karlissa emphasized, dismissing marriage speculation.

Conflicting family statements emerged as Blueface’s aunt Karletta urged public acknowledgment of the supposed marriage, while Karlissa posted, “The news is, they lied on her and him and they are not married. Stop wishing bad things on young people you know are not meant for each other.”

