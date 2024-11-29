Kanye West drops new music video featuring daughters North and Chicago

North West is stepping into the spotlight, following in the footsteps of her father, Kanye West. The young starlet has released a new single that has her fans buzzing with excitement. On Nov. 28, North dropped the music video for her latest track, “BOMB,” which is already making waves in the music scene.

New music video and collaboration

According to reports from TMZ, the single is part of Ye’s upcoming album Vultures 2 and features the talented Yuni Miles. In a surprising twist, North showcases her skills by rapping a significant portion of her verse in Japanese. Adding to the family affair, her younger sister, Chicago West, makes a cameo in the upbeat track, contributing her own freestyle.

Visually, the music video is a feast for the eyes, adhering to Ye’s distinctive creative style. North is seen donning a stylish black hoodie and a furry hat, her hair flowing straight down. The video features both North and Chicago racing through a desert landscape in futuristic vehicles, accompanied by whimsical, gremlin-like creatures, creating a vibrant and playful atmosphere.



Social media buzz

North’s foray into music isn’t new; she previously collaborated with her father on the track “Bless Me” from the Vultures album in 2023, which quickly gained popularity on social media.

The release of “BOMB” has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. Fans have taken to Instagram to express their thoughts on North and Chicago’s new musical endeavor. Here are some highlights:

@altonkiing: “This is definitely Kanye’s daughter.”

@pink_lipsty: “Idc Northy is that GIRL 😂😂😂 like I love to see it.”

@dominiquechinn: “The kids gonna love it.”

@official_1_of_1: “And Kim swear she’s parenting all alone 😂”

@cl_e_o_: “So he only doing music with his kids but not help raising em? 😂😂”

@abovethenote: “I like that they support her various creative ideas! She’s definitely her father’s child! 💯”

@queen_brena: “The kids will love this👏👏 North has a target audience and it’s not us grown adults … y’all need to relax, this sounds fun.”

North West’s latest single “BOMB” is not just a testament to her musical talent but also highlights the strong bond within the West family. With her sister Chicago joining in on the fun, the duo is set to capture the hearts of a younger audience while keeping their famous lineage alive in the music industry. As North continues to carve her path in the entertainment world, fans can expect more exciting projects from this budding star.