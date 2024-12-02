Producer sparks debate over Druski body-shaming incident

Sonny Digital defended comedian Druski on Twitter following backlash over fat-shaming comments made to a child actor during Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving stream.

Digital shifted focus to parental responsibility, stating “Well I don’t think kids should be fat at such a young age, but that’s not up to them, that’s up to the parents.” He suggested Druski’s own experiences with body shaming contributed to his behavior.

“I think Druski probably got his tough skin from being fat. Think about it, n—— had to defend himself against fat jokes all his life,” Digital wrote, addressing the comedian’s background.

The producer’s comments followed viral criticism of Druski calling a child actor a “fat little s—-” during the stream, prompting outrage from the boy’s mother on social media.

Digital challenged perceived double standards around body shaming, noting societal acceptance of comments about his slim physique while rejecting similar remarks about overweight individuals.

His defense of Druski generated further controversy by focusing on parental accountability rather than condemning the comedian’s actions toward a child. The discussion highlights ongoing debates about body shaming, bullying and public figure responsibility.

The incident has sparked broader conversations about childhood obesity, online behavior and entertainment industry treatment of young performers.

Digital’s comments about parental responsibility in childhood health drew mixed reactions, with some supporting his stance while others argued it deflects from Druski’s inappropriate behavior.

The situation raises questions about comedic boundaries and accountability when working with child performers. Industry observers note increasing scrutiny of how social media personalities interact with minors.

As the controversy continues, discussions focus on balancing comedy, sensitivity and professional conduct in digital entertainment spaces.