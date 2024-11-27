Kai Cenat, the most popular streamer on Twitch, is in the midst of his month-long subathon, which he will stream continuously throughout November. So, you already knew Kai was going to pull out all the stops on Thanksgiving which is on the 28th but he will celebrate it with his subscribers today, Nov. 27. Kai always does it big and it doesn’t get any bigger than his next two guests

Cenat announced in a Nov. 25 video that he will be hosting his Thanksgiving feast with Druski and Kevin Hart, two comedians he collaborated with earlier this year. In June 2024, Kai’s sleepover stream with Hart and Druski did numbers. The stream was Kai’s most viewed ever on Twitch at the time and it entered Twitch’s top-20 most viewed streams ever as well. Expect similar record breaking numbers tonight.

Kai Cenat puts up the numbers

During Kai Cenat’s last sleepover stream with Druski and Hart he had a total viewership count of over 721.7K people tune in throughout, surpassing his previous viral stream that featured Hart on the stream for the first time ever by around 300K views. Kai’s Twitch gained over 200K subscribers during that stream as well. The stream was hilarious as well as they hosted live auditions for Druski’s Coulda Been Record, Kai and Druski get to fighting, and they even taught Hart what “rizz” means. The stream had tons of celebrity cameos as well, including hopping on facetime with none other than LeBron James. Expect more of the same tonight.

Kai Cenat’s Thanksgiving stream will tip off on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9 PM PST/ 6 PM PST / 2 AM GMT. Fans can tune in on Kai Cenat’s Twitch channel, where he’s been streaming Mafiathon 2 for the past 25 days nonstop. During his Mafiathon this month, Kai became the first streamer to ever reach 500,000 subscribers, and he still has five days left to go, so 600,000 is definitely a possibility. However, we do have to talk about one of the scarier moments on stream that caused his followers to worry. Several followers have expressed concern for Kai when he told them that he was coughing up blood on stream due to some sort of chest issue. He thanked his supporters for sticking with him during his record subathon and vowed to continue streaming in spite of this.

