Top 5 funniest moments from Kai Cenat’s Kevin Hart and Druski stream

The stream was 1 for the ages
Druski, LeBron James, Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart
Pictured, from left, are Druski, LeBron James, Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart (Video screenshot via: Twitch - KaiCenat)

Kai Cenat has pulled it off again. He hosted another successful overnight livestream, this time featuring comedians Kevin Hart and Druski. The live stream on Twitch peaked at over 720,000 live viewers at one point, which breaks his previous record of 400,000 with Hart in his last appearance on the stream and, prior to that, the one Nicki Minaj’s appearance set with over 300,000 viewers at 3 a.m. EDT.


The entire time, Cenat adjusted the camera by himself, and on a couple of occasions, had to make sure the stream didn’t end.


Here are five of the funniest moments from the night.

Druski and Cenat fight while Hart vibes


While dancing to celebrate a hype train — which occurs when a streamer sees an extreme jump in support —  Druski and Cenat began fighting. This gave Hart the opportunity to dance as a solo act.

Roll Tide Willie yells at Hart

Roll Tide Willie, a frequent collaborator of Druski, showed up to the stream and yelled in Hart’s face about the Alabama football team and America.

Hart speaks Mandarin

Cenat introduced Hart to Ray, a fan-turned-friend from Taiwan. As Ray spoke Mandarin to him, Hart responded in Ray’s native tongue.

Druski unplugs Backpack Kid’s keyboard

Backpack Kid — a social media influencer famous for doing the “floss” dance around 2015-17 — appeared on the Coulda Been Records talent show playing the keyboard.

During his performance, Druski unplugged the keyboard and told him to leave.

LeBron James calls in

NBA legend James called Hart and said the n-word, which Druski brought up for the rest of the call.

“‘Bron said n—, y’all,” Druski said. “Aye, ‘Bron! I ain’t know you said n— like that? I just thought you just be hoopin’? LeBron, bruh! LeBron be saying n—-! That’s cool as h—.”

