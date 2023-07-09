On June 27, Paper Route Empire artist Key Glock hosted an after-party following the 2023 BET Awards to celebrate the release of the deluxe version of his Glockoma 2 album.

The party theme was 50 Shades of Glock, filled with live music, adult entertainment, signature cocktails, and an exclusive guest list.

The album release party united industry icons, music executives, Key Glock’s musical peers, and influencers including Empire CEO Ghazi, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, BIA, Nene Leakes, Druski, Lola Brooke, G Herbo, Lakeyah, Toosii, DDG, Fridayy, Big Boss Vette, producers OG Parker & ATL Jacob and more.

Sukihana took the stage to perform her viral single, “Eating.” But the celebrity appearances and performances were only one highlight of the night.

Upon entering the Beverly Hills estate, guests were greeted by a dominatrix who provided an interactive experience to be submissive or engage in BDSM play.

The night also included an Ace of Spade champagne tower, an exotic sushi experience, and a plush lounge and dance area for VIP guests.

Following the blueprint of his late mentor and Memphis legend, Young Dolph, Glock is setting the tone for the direction that he’s taking his brand.