Capitol Music Group threw the biggest music party on June 22 to open the 2023 BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles. The night’s guests included Smino, Buddy, Doechii, JT of the City Girls, Luh Tyler, Leon Thomas, Flo Rida, Lil Bibby, Reason, Teezo Touchdown and Wale. DJ R-Tistic controlled the vibes for the night, spinning the current hits, reggae and fresh-off-the-press singles like Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World (with Aqua).”