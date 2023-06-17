1st round of performers announced for BET Awards, Chief Keef is welcomed back

The BET Awards will take place June 25, 2023, from 8 pm – 10 pm ET/PT
1st round of performers announced for BET Awards, Chief Keef is welcomed back
Rapper Chief Keef. Photo: [email protected]eefsossa

On June 16, 2023, BET announced the first round of performers that hip-hop fans can expect for the awards event being held in Los Angeles on June 25, 2023.

Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, attendees, and viewers can expect performances from Chief Keef, the 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Ja Rule, DJ Unk, E-40, Fat Joe, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Kid ‘N Play, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins, and even Yo-Yo.


In addition, BET Award-nominated artists Coco Jones and GloRilla will also hitthe stage, as well as Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert.

Yet, fans were shocked to see that Chief Keef was in the line-up.


Back in 2013, Chief Keef was banned from the network after he was a no-show for an appearance on 106 & Park.

Now after 10 years, the ban has been lifted and we can hear the rapper perform hit songs like “Love Sosa,” “Hate Bein’ Sober,” and “I Don’t Like.”

Considered one of Black entertainment’s biggest night, fans are anticipating which other artists are set to perform from the East and West Coast hip-hop scenes.

The executive vice president of specials, music programming, and music strategy, Connie Orlando, shared her excitement for the upcoming evening.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering hip-hop spanning every decade, style, and region. From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of hip-hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact,” Connie Orlando said.

