Key Glock celebrates new No. 1 album with a party in Atlanta

Key Glock and his team celebrated the release of his latest album, Glockoma 2, at Nobu in Buckhead Atlanta on Feb. 28. It is the Memphis rapper’s first full-length project he’s released since the death of Young Dolph, his mentor, cousin and owner of the label Glock is signed to, Paper Route Empire.

The 15-track album comes months after the 25-year-old experienced a traumatic loss. That loss can be heard and felt in the lyrics are much of the album resonates with mourning, self-reflection and even celebration. On the opening track, “Dirt,” he references the jacket he received from Dolph. He also said he didn’t care about his fame in the intro track.

Throughout the project, Glock reveals he still thinks about his cousin, and he motivates people who are feeling down to get to work and start getting money instead of getting down on themselves.

The album is heavy on Glock’s signature sound of bouncy flows over heavy 808s and words delivered with an unshakeable confidence. The artist has gone on a press tour and held events like the one he did in Atlanta, but it’s obvious the mourning process is one with no expiration date. As the clock continues to tick and Glock attempts to get back to his everyday routine as one of rap’s brightest rising acts, there is an obvious piece of him that is missing.

In the meantime, having the No. 1 hip-hop and rap album on Apple Music, and a feature on another hot rap project on Young Nudy’s Gumbo, are great consolation prizes.