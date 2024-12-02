Kai Cenat shatters Twitch record; Top 5 guests on Mafiathon 2

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s monthlong Mafiathon 2 stream shattered platform records, reaching more than 727,700 subscribers by its conclusion on Nov. 30.

According to a Twitch spokesperson, Cenat surpassed the previous record of 400,000 subscribers during the livestream, which began Nov. 1. During this period, he reached a peak of 50 million unique viewers. Here are the top five guest appearances from the stream:

5. Kyrie Irving

One of his final guests and one of the bigger surprises of Mafiathon 2 was when the Dallas Mavericks point guard joined the stream. Irving joined them for Thanksgiving dinner and then played against some of the streamers in backyard basketball. He also delivered a motivational speech.

4. DDG

DDG’s appearance was one of the most viral because of the drama tied to his joining the stream. He brought his newborn Halo, whom he shares with Halle Bailey. Initially, Bailey was not comfortable with DDG bringing their child on the stream and made that known, even deleting her Instagram before acknowledging she overreacted. During his appearance, Quavo also pressed him and told him to move away.

3. Lil Uzi Vert

One of the biggest appearances belonged to the person who kicked it off. On Nov. 1, Lil Uzi Vert was Cenat’s first official guest. It worked out for both as Uzi had just released the album “Eternal Atake 2” and Cenat conducted Uzi’s first interview in years. Uzi rarely does interviews, so getting him on stream for a couple of hours was significant.

2. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg made multiple appearances on Cenat’s stream, each more viral than the last. First, he called Cenat via FaceTime on the second day to discuss his upcoming album. Two days later, he gave Cenat and company a tour of his home studio. The final appearance happened before Thanksgiving when Cenat and crew joined a smoking session with Snoop Dogg. Viewers learned how quickly Snoop can roll a blunt and his smoking rules.

1. Druski and Kevin Hart

The duo joined Cenat for his Thanksgiving stream in what became the best day of Mafiathon 2. Guests included TikTok creator Tylil, Instagram comedian Ben Da Don, Irving and LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce James. They had a sleepover where NPC Miles entertained everyone. Druski made a child cry and destroyed a drum set for being too loud. It was the best 24 hours of the stream.