Kevin Hart’s 2024 films disappoint

In 2024, comedian and actor Kevin Hart faced significant challenges in his film career. Despite starring in two new movies this year, Lift and Borderlands, both films received harsh criticism from audiences and critics alike, marking a downturn in Hart’s cinematic success.

‘Borderlands’: A major flop

Among the two, Borderlands stands out as a particularly notable failure. Directed by Eli Roth, this action-comedy adaptation of the popular video game was labeled the fifth-biggest movie flop of the summer of 2024 by Collider. The film premiered on Aug. 9 and grossed only $33 million worldwide against a staggering production budget estimated between $110 million and $120 million.

Collider’s Eddie Possehl described Borderlands as potentially the worst-reviewed film of the year, stating, “Unfortunately for everyone involved, ‘Borderlands’ performed so poorly both critically and monetarily that it was officially pulled from theaters on Sept. 5.” This sentiment was echoed by many viewers, with Rotten Tomatoes giving the film a dismal 51% on its “Popcornmeter” score.

Critics and audience reactions

The critical reception of Borderlands was overwhelmingly negative. Many reviews highlighted the film’s lack of originality and poor execution. One Rotten Tomatoes user lamented, “It was a complete waste of a talented cast, a reasonable (if pedestrian) premise, and tons of $$$ for lackluster CGI. What was Eli Roth thinking?” Another critic noted, “Not a single original or clever line in this god-awful script. All the actors are on autopilot. Especially Cate Blanchett who clearly doesn’t care.” This criticism was particularly pointed given the film’s star-studded cast, which included Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside Jack Black.

Despite the negativity, some viewers defended the film, suggesting it was better than the reviews indicated. Comments ranged from calling it a “fun popcorn movie” to expressing disappointment over Hart’s shift from comedy to action roles. One fan tweeted, “Kevin Hart used to act real comedy now I don’t know why he’s switching to be a freaking action movie star so bad.” This reflects a broader concern among Hart’s fanbase regarding his recent career choices.

‘Lift’: Another disappointment

Hart’s troubles continued with his Netflix film, Lift, which also received a poor reception, earning only a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Released on Jan. 12, 2024, the film featured a cast that included Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington. Hart’s role as a producer did not shield him from the backlash, as both films contributed to a perception of a downturn in his film career.

Controversy surrounding Diddy

Adding to Hart’s challenges this year are the allegations surrounding his association with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Following Diddy’s indictment on serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Hart’s past appearances at Diddy-hosted events have resurfaced, leading to public scrutiny. Hart has been evasive when questioned about Diddy, indicating the sensitive nature of the situation.

Success on streaming platforms

Despite the setbacks in film, Hart has found success on the streaming platform Peacock. His crime drama miniseries, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” premiered on Sept. 5 and has received a much more favorable reception, boasting a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Featuring a talented cast including Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson, the series has been praised for its engaging storyline and performances.

As Hart navigates a challenging year filled with film flops and personal controversies, his future in Hollywood remains uncertain. While he continues to explore new avenues in streaming, fans are left hoping for a return to the comedic roles that made him a household name. The mixed reactions to his recent projects highlight the complexities of maintaining a successful career in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.